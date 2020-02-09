If they let me into heaven when I die, boy have I got some questions for old Joseph.
Because I have weird dreams, and vivid ones. I suppose most of us do, but more so for me the past few months. I’m having more nightmares, too; I used to never have nightmares.
Like last week, I had back-to-back nightmares. In the first, I was being chased by a serial killer dressed as a clown. He looked like a cross between Pennywise from “IT” and Twisty from “American Horror Story.”
At some point, the killer shed his clown costume but was no less intimidating, for two reasons: A) He was bigger than me, and B) he was a serial killer. Best I can recall, he cut me a couple times, came after me with a meat cleaver, whacked me upside the head with a blunt object, and then he and some fellow murderers marched me and three or four other victims out to an abandoned loading dock.
And on that dock stood our loved ones, who were about to watch us die. Fortunately, the dream ended before that happened.
My next dream was about losing my job, and honestly that one was way scarier. I feel like I could handle a serial killer better than I could unemployment. I never cried during the clown killer dream, but I sure did when I lost my means of making money.
Both of those nightmares seemed pretty straightforward, so I’m not sure how much extra meaning Joseph could suss out of them, but I’d love for him to try.
Maybe he could help with my recurring dreams, which mostly involve cockroaches – my biggest fear. My nightmares have rarely involved anything worse than a roach or two crossing my path, although there was one a few years ago involving a man-sized cockroach, and I still shudder at the memory. Roaches are disgusting and unnecessary, and I’m convinced they are not part of God’s creation; He let Satan come up with those.
I bet demons look like roaches.
Another recurring dream – sort of nightmarish – is that I’m back in school and can’t find my class or am hopelessly behind on my work and will fail out. Pretty true to life, actually.
I sometimes dream I’m still married. In my best Rodney Dangerfield voice: I tell ya, used to be the only way I could get away from my wife is when I went to sleep. Now that we’re divorced, the only way for me to escape her is to be awake!
I kid. Mostly.
Dreams are weird, man. Dream world logic is way different from real world logic. Everything in a dream makes sense when you’re in it, and then you wake up wondering if you need to switch to some different meds.
In the dream about losing my job, I went looking for an isolated place to cry. I found myself walking through some sort of indoor playground area with small children dressed in Mickey Mouse costumes. Nothing seemed out of order, as far as my dream self was concerned.
Just all these little Mickey Mouses – Mickey Mice? – running and climbing and jumping. Kind of creepy when you think about it.
I can already guess what my next nightmare will be: Toddlers dressed as Mickey Mouse coming after me with tiny meat cleavers.