Today in Celebrities Being Inexplicably Weird: Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are married, don’t believe in regular bathing. Nor does fellow actor Jake Gyllenhaal.
These are all middle-aged rich people, which may or may not be relevant (it probably is). Kutcher and Kunis do not shower, opting instead for what I call a “hobo bath.” As for their kids, Kutcher said this on Dax Shephard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast: “If you can see dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”
Kutcher has always come off as a doofus, although that might be partly due to the characters he has played, such as Jesse in “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Any sitcom worth its laugh track has a really dumb character – think Cody from “Step by Step” or Jazz from “Fresh Prince” – and Kutcher certainly did a great job playing dumb in “That ‘70s Show.” Perhaps he’s just been playing himself.
In speaking with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal said he finds bathing “to be less necessary, at times,” and he believes that “we naturally clean ourselves.” I have no idea what he means by the latter statement. Cats clean themselves, not humans.
Clearly, none of these people have lived in Mississippi during the summer. Go stand outside for a couple of minutes – standing completely still, in the shade – and you’ll be sweating. When I leave the office at the end of the day and get in my car, it’s like sliding into an oven. It must be how a casserole feels.
I have to shower every day, even if I’ve done nothing but lie on the couch. If I don’t shower, I feel gross.
I’m not saying these celebrities or anyone else should bathe every day. Heck, when my girlfriend has a day off from work and has nowhere to go, she’ll often “marinate” all day, as she puts it. But she otherwise bathes regularly, thank God.
If you have kids, you know that once they reach a certain age, they need to bathe more days than not – especially if they’re boys. Because little boys are gross at a baseline level.
Listen, I’m not trying to tell these actors what to do, because personal hygiene is a personal choice. But think about your friends, family and colleagues. If I’m playing Mila Kunis’ love interest in a movie, I’d be real hesitant to do any love scenes. We’d have to fall for each other six feet apart.
There is such a thing as bathing too often, though. Doing so can cause dry skin and brittle hair. And I’ve known people who shower more than once a day.
I’ve also known a handful of people who bathe very little or not at all. I could smell them a mile away, which helped in avoiding them.
I suppose bathing is like everything else in life: You need to find the right balance. And far be it from me to criticize talented people like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, but I’m not sure hobo baths strike the proper balance.
Maybe these celebrities are just too busy to shower on the reg. Gyllenhaal, for instance, has been working on a new movie, and he’s now pushing a new Prada product. It’s a [checks notes] fragrance. Huh.
Hope he uses it.