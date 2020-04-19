Now seems like as good a time as any for another stream-of-consciousness column, because times are weird right now.
It’s easy to let one’s mind wander in all sorts of directions, especially if you’re quarantined at home. They say home is where the heart is, but my heart is at my ex-wife’s home, where three of our five children still live.
One child is in college in Tennessee, while the oldest is a nurse at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She’s in the labor and delivery unit, so hopefully she’s able to avoid the coronavirus.
I could never be a nurse, because I don’t do well with other people’s bodily fluids. Shoot, I don’t do well with my own bodily fluids. I also don’t like hospitals ever since spending 18 days in one after a wreck 10 years ago.
The silver lining to that wreck was that my insurance paid me enough to get a newer, nicer, bigger vehicle. My Toyota Highlander has served me well this past decade, but I’m selling it. It has 223,000 miles on it; it had 32,000 when I bought it, which gives you an idea of how much traveling my job involves.
I usually enjoy traveling, especially if it’s some place I’ve never been. One of my favorite childhood memories is the time my family took a three-week trip out west, pulling a 1,600-pound pop-up camper behind our Plymouth Voyager minivan in the summer of 1989.
That van struggled. First we had to put on a new timing belt in Decatur, Texas, and then it died the next day near Quanan, Texas. The problem this time was vapor lock, or as my dad liked to call it, our newfound relative Vapor Locke.
Now y’all know where I got my affinity for dad jokes.
But it was a great trip. We got to see Old Faithful, Jackson Hole, the Cascade Mountains, the Grand Canyon, bison and more. I remember seeing a thunderstorm moving across the canyon as we stood on dry ground; it was surreal.
I want to go back out there someday. Until then, I feel like I just need a vacation of any kind. Where I’d go, I don’t know. Obviously that’s not an option until the COVID-19 pandemic abates, and who knows when that will be.
These days, time feels like an illusion. Days of the week have been reduced to mere concepts. If the power grid goes down, we’ll be burning calendars and day planners for warmth and light.
Do people even use actual calendars and day planners any more? They seem about as useful as phone books and campaign signs, which we can also burn if society falls apart.
Speaking of campaign signs, you’ll never see me put one in my yard. They’re tacky, and I’ve always believed that who I vote for is nobody’s business.
I tend to be a private person in general. I figure the less people know about me, the better for both parties.
Having said that, I understand I’ve shared a lot about myself in this space. But trust me, there is much more under the surface that you haven’t seen and will never see.
Because who doesn’t like a little mysteriousness?