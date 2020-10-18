It’s Spooky Month, the best month of the year except for December, because December has Christmas and my birthday.
Speaking of my birthday, I’ll be 45 this year and … OK, yeah, so maybe October is the best month after all.
However old you are, playing dress-up is still acceptable when it’s on Halloween. I haven’t worn a Halloween costume in decades, unless you count my Comfortable Man get-up I sport every year.
This year, however, I am going to a Halloween costume party and will be wearing … something. I really have no idea, because my friends Whitney and Melissa are picking out my costume and they won’t tell me what it is.
This worries me. I just hope it doesn’t involve tights or high heels.
I was never really into Halloween costumes when I was a kid. One year I went as Snoopy, and if you’ve never worn a Snoopy mask made in the 1980s, then you don’t get to whine about wearing a flimsy little COVID mask in 2020, ya dang snowflake.
As I got older, I put less and less effort into my costumes, because for me Halloween has always been about the candy. All I could think about before trick-or-treating was getting good candy like Snickers and M&Ms, and no Bit-O-Honey or Circus Peanuts, please.
Most years I smeared a little Halloween makeup on my face, put on some ratty clothes and went as a hobo, which is the most honest Halloween costume, because you’re going around to people’s houses begging for food. If I’d been thinking, I would have completed the look with a bottle in a brown paper bag and a Foster Brooks impression.
Back then, we’d wait until the sun went down and then our parents would turn us loose on the neighborhood. Unsupervised. Somehow, Michael Myers didn’t nab a single one of us.
These days you have a line of cars creeping through the nicer subdivisions, with parents escorting their little Elsas and Elmos to each door. Or you’ll have hundreds of kids and parents in a church parking lot, standing in a line that makes the DMV feel like a turnstile, just to stop at a few candy stations.
That’s not fun. I know because I did that with my youngest child last year. Trick-or-treating has become too organized. Might as well just herd the kids through Walmart and let employees toss candy in their buckets.
I say that it’s up to us adults who remember how Halloween used to be to keep its spirit alive. Which brings me back to Whitney’s party and whatever costume she and Melissa make me wear.
Even if I hate the costume, I know the party will be fun, because those two know how to celebrate things. Speaking of celebrating, let me just mention again that, ahem, my birthday is in December.
Not everyone likes Halloween. I first learned this one dark Halloween night when I was 9 or 10. I knocked on a door, and the man who answered said, “We don’t celebrate Halloween.”
I remember thinking, “Dude, I just want some candy.” I guess he thought I was going to go sacrifice some kittens later that night or something.
If you’re like that guy, I respect it. But you ain’t invited to Whitney’s party.