Before he became a pastor, my dad was a salesman, and he was good at it.
He did not pass that trait on to me. Not at all.
For one thing, talking to strangers has terrified me for as long as I can remember. It’s not as bad now, but when I was a kid, selling candy bars or whatever for school fundraisers was a non-starter for me.
You might remember those. Some guy would come in wanting us to sell some candles or kitchenware or whatever to our friends and neighbors, and he would show us all the cool things we could get if we sold a bunch of that junk.
Sell 20 candles and you’d earn a generic stuffed animal. Sell 50 and you’d get a Nerf basketball set. Sell 100 and you own the school.
I never sold anything, unless it was to my parents. Going around the neighborhood knocking on doors asking people larger than me to buy something would have been a personal hell.
Apparently I didn’t fully learn that lesson, because a few years ago I tried my hand at selling a health supplement. My mom was the only person I ever sold to, and she wasn’t a repeat customer.
I have accepted the fact that selling is not in my blood, and I certainly don’t enjoy any part of it.
How bad of a salesman am I? Well, let me tell you.
I couldn’t sell a glass of cold water to a rich man who’s dying in the desert.
I couldn’t sell mud to a politician.
I couldn’t sell Bud Light to a lush with no taste buds.
I couldn’t sell poor life decisions to an Ole Miss frat boy.
I couldn’t sell obnoxiously loud cowbells to Mississippi State fans.
I couldn’t sell blood to a vampire.
I couldn’t sell a grossly overproduced, underwritten movie with spatially confusing action scenes to Michael Bay.
I couldn’t sell Jerry Sandusky to an angry mob.
I couldn’t sell candy to a baby. (But that’s mainly because babies don’t have any money.)
I couldn’t sell pizza to a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.
I couldn’t sell Robert Johnson’s soul to the devil.
I couldn’t sell a jug of sweet tea to my ex-wife. (She’s addicted to it.)
I couldn’t sell Starbucks coffee to a Basic White Girl. (They’re addicted to it.)
I couldn’t sell a new car windshield to Walter White. (That’s a bit of a niche joke, sorry.)
I can’t even sell myself, which is a problem in this day and age. Writers are supposed to be good at self-promotion, but all I want to do is hunch over my laptop and write. If someone doesn’t like one of my stories, I’m not going to try to sell them on it.
I’ve thought about being a novelist, but two problems there: 1) I don’t have the patience to finish a whole dang novel, and 2) it involves selling not just your book idea, but yourself, to a publisher.
It’s not necessarily that self-promotion is too much work – which it is – but I’ve never felt comfortable drawing attention to myself or telling people I’m good at something.
It just feels weird on a … sellular level.