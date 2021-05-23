There are many reasons I write for a living, one of the foremost being it involves minimal manual labor.
I was reminded of this last Sunday, when I helped break down the set for “Arsenic & Old Lace” at The Lyric. The play went swimmingly, although it was an exhausting weekend. And then I was unscrewing two-by-fours and lugging couches into storage and generally doing things I have no business doing considering how out of shape I am.
My entire body ached by the time we were done. It felt like Shaq had fallen on me – from the third story. That made for an awful night’s sleep, and Monday I felt even worse – like two Shaqs had fallen on me. How I got any work done at the office is a mystery.
In fact, I was so exhausted, achy and apathetic that my OCD pretty much took the day off. Mixed blessings, I guess.
It seems I can’t do even minor tasks without suffering for it. My right ankle is still a bit swollen from when I turned it while – wait for it – bringing in groceries. Not nearly as cool a story as the time I sprained my ankle while dunking – on a lowered rim, sure, but that’s still cooler than stepping on an uneven crack in the driveway.
So my ankle was extra sore after the set strike, and my right knee, too. Because for some reason, my knee has decided to start hurting the last couple of weeks. I can’t figure out why, unless it’s trying to sympathize with my ankle.
If I sit too long without moving said knee, it starts to ache. It’s not yet begun predicting rain, but I’m sure that’s part of the next stage.
My knee often pops loudly when I stretch out my leg. In fact, when I stand up, my body usually sounds like someone lit a bunch of Black Cats while stomping on bubble wrap.
My girlfriend gave me something called Unker’s to rub on my sore joints. I guess this officially makes me old. Where’s my AARP card?
Getting older is hard enough without doing things that my body hates. I mean, it’s not that I hate manual labor, per se. I’m just not very fond of most of it. I’ve dug post holes, assembled swing sets, disassembled swing sets, chopped wood, cleaned gutters, loaded hay – you name it. Most of those activities I did not enjoy, except for chopping wood. There’s something cathartic about it, especially if you imagine the wood is someone’s head.
If I tried that now, though, I would no doubt throw out my back, or at the very least aggravate the bulging disc I have in my neck. I got that from walking around Disney World for a week back in 2013. Magic Kingdom, my foot.
And since I’m listing all my ailments like someone’s 80-year-old aunt, I also have cataracts. Of course, manual labor doesn’t affect those. If anything does, it’s staring at a computer screen all day.
But at least they don’t keep me awake at night.