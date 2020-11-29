So many things in this country divide people. Politics, religion, cell phone brands.
But I have found few things more divisive than … mayonnaise.
Jump on Twitter or Facebook, and you’ll see pro-mayo and anti-mayo factions sniping at each other almost endlessly, and a lot of innocent people find themselves sandwiched between the two. The hate only seems to be spreading, and frankly, it’s tearing this country apart.
We need to come to an understanding, and I want to do my part to help. I am a huge proponent of mayonnaise, but I understand why some people don’t like it. But we should not look down on each other because of our differing views.
Let me first illustrate my love for mayo.
One of my favorite snacks is mayo on saltines, and it’s even better if you top it with a small square of cheese. I picked this up from my father, so if the thought of mayo on crackers makes you want to gag, blame him.
When I was married, I once convinced my wife to try this delectable treat. She said it actually wasn’t bad, but she found the texture off-putting. Fair enough.
A lot of folks prefer mayonnaise as a base for certain dishes, like potato salad. That is indeed an excellent use of mayo, and let me add that mustard-based potato salad is also delicious.
Mayo has long been a staple of hamburgers and turkey sandwiches as well.
But mayo is a condiment that was made for adventure, and I am more than willing to go along for the ride.
Three years ago, I saw something on the internet that intrigued me: mayonnaise on a doughnut. Please don’t stop reading. Just stay with me here.
So, in the interest of science, I decided to try it. Dennis Seid, our intrepid business reporter, had brought doughnuts to work that day, as he often does. I found some mayo, spread it atop the doughnut, and sank my teeth in.
The theory was that the sweetness of the doughnut and the saltiness of the mayo would complement each other. Not exactly. While it didn’t make me hurl, it wasn’t that good. It was just … OK.
That experience was a reminder that there are some foods which mayo should never go near – like hot dogs. If you put mayo on a hot dog, I assume you are a Russian spy who is really bad at pretending to be American.
It would be better to eat mayo straight out of a packet than to put it on a hot dog. In fact, I’ve done that.
Last year I was at Stables one night with my friends Melissa and Whitney. Melissa picked up a packet of mayo, and let me make an aside here: Why are mayo packets so much bigger than mustard and ketchup packets?
Anyway, Melissa said that if I consumed the entire packet of mayo, she would buy me a drink. I didn’t hesitate, and it was delicious.
So now you know how much I love mayo. And if you need further evidence of mayo’s inherent goodness, just look at all the things named after it.
The Mayo Clinic. O.J. Mayo. Cinco de Mayo.
I rest my case.
But I respect the beliefs of those who don’t love the salty, vinegary goodness as much as I do. And hopefully you can respect mine.
Come on, people, let’s spread the love – like mayo on a saltine cracker.