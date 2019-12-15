Today I am going to write about my hair, so you should probably stop reading right now. This could get incredibly self-indulgent.
It’s only been in the past few years that I’ve come to appreciate my hair. As a kid, it was just this thick mop that did whatever it wanted, sprouting cowlicks in the most visible of places, and no amount of my own spit could get it to lay down.
I know that’s gross, but I was a kid – a very self-conscious kid. I’d have worn a baseball cap to school every day if they had let me.
I kept my head shaved for most of my adulthood. I did grow it back out for a time in my mid-20s, and we shall not talk about my brief, deeply regrettable fling with frosted tips.
I kept it shaved because it was low maintenance, and it saved money I would have spent at the barber shop. About seven or eight years ago I finally decided to let it grow it – I don’t recall why.
Thus began my odyssey of trying to find just the right hair product to tame the woolliness atop my noggin. More on that in a minute.
Growing out my hair meant trips to the barber shop. I’ve always had a fondness for barber shops.
They all smell of pomade and Barbicide and old men. These old men tell stories for the 100th time and talk about so-and-so’s hip surgery and guffaw at each other’s off-color jokes.
I haven’t been to a barber shop in a while.
About three years ago, my barber’s business was so thriving that I decided to look elsewhere, and now I get my hair cut at a salon, paying twice as much as I used to. Yeah, I’m that guy.
But my friend Britany does an amazing job, and it’s worth every penny. And, finally, I have found a hair product that works for me. I’m at the age where such things are a big deal, because the hands of time are clawing at my face and breaking down my body.
But dangit, my hair is almost always on point. I will not apologize for liking my hair. It looks good.
It’s got some gray in it, mostly on the temples and the front, and I like that. Gives the false impression that I’m distinguished and wise (I am neither).
I’m bad about ignoring my good qualities, even if it’s something as shallow as my hair. I’m big on humility and self-deprecation, but I need to learn how to embrace what’s good about me. I’m afraid it will come off as narcissistic, but that’s a product of me worrying too much what other people think.
I don’t accept compliments well, so when someone says they like my hair – or anything else about me – I tend to not believe them. Because I know the ugliness that lies underneath.
I’m self-critical to a fault. I loathe every part of my being that I think doesn’t measure up to standards that I set impossibly high.
Most days, I don’t like myself at all. But even in those dark moments, I can look in the mirror and say, “Well, at least I’ve been blessed with this fly coiffure.”
And then there’s my beard …