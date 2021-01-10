Nothing good ever happens on the back of the school bus.
That’s why I usually sat somewhere in the middle as a kid. Sit toward the back, you risk being drawn into a game of Pencil Break, and I was always unprepared for those. I would have a regular No. 2, and this other kid would have a regular No. 2 with about 20 rubber bands wrapped around the pencil’s lower third.
No contest.
Sit in the very back, and you start to understand what it feels like to be a kid whose path will inevitably end in a prison cell. When I was in sixth grade – at Lovett Elementary in Clinton – I was in the very back row with a classmate, Chris, who was in the seat across the aisle. Chris was easily bored with anything school-related, including the bus ride home, so he decided to relieve his boredom at my expense.
Chris kept jabbing me in the face with his knuckles. Not very hard, but it was annoying, and he was daring me to do something about it. If we’d been friends, everything would have probably been fine. But I had only a few friends, and this guy was certainly not one of them.
I had never been in a fight up to that point in my life – still haven’t – but the fury was building inside me. It just so happened that my biggest crush, Brooke Gulledge, was sitting right in front of me. I still remember her staring back over her seat, waiting to see what I’d do.
I finally jumped to my feet and lunged at Chris, but I don’t recall throwing a punch. I sat back down, trying in vain to stem the tears as we arrived at another school, where we all got off to transfer buses.
So I’d blown my big chance to impress Brooke. If only I had picked Chris up by his collar and thrown him out the emergency door, then Brooke might have swooned, and we’d be married today.
Hey, it could’ve happened.
The back of the bus has long been a place of dishonor. It’s where miscreants like Chris tend to congregate. It’s the reason bus drivers are constantly checking that big mirror above them.
The back rows are where Mr. Rooney had to sit, next to that weird girl with the Coke bottle glasses, at the end of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” When I was in band in high school, that was where the tuba players sat on the way to games, so that should tell you something.
Of course, I was in the percussion section, and we weren’t much better. I still remember the night one of my drum line mates grabbed a sanitary product out of a flag girl’s purse and we started tossing it around.
In all seriousness, I’m sure most back-of-the-bus denizens from my day turned out to be upstanding citizens. When kids are able to remove themselves a certain distance from authority, they’re going to see what they can get away with. It’s just part of growing up, and most of us grow out of it.
Still, it wouldn’t surprise me if Chris wound up in prison.