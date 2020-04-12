Dystopian landscapes have long fascinated me, which is why I love movies like “I Am Legend” and shows like “The Walking Dead.” Although I admit I no longer watch TWD because it jumped the shark years ago.
Nevertheless, that show did a wonderful job of rendering civilization as a shell of its former self. Abandoned buildings, burned-out cars, overgrown highways, and humans turned into flesh-eating monsters – it has everything.
“I Am Legend” is even more striking because for most of the movie, Will Smith’s protagonist appears to be the only man on Earth – or at least in New York City. He lives in a literal urban jungle, surrounded by wild animals and infected people who are more animal than human.
I have often imagined what it would be like to live in such a world. It would be scary and lonely; in other words, pretty much like it is now, but on a larger scale.
It would be cool to see what a real dystopia looks like, but I wouldn’t want to live in it. Given my complete lack of survival skills, I’d be dead within a week. So here’s hoping this COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t get seriously out of hand.
If you want an idea of how a post-apocalyptic world might manifest itself, you don’t have to look far. Ever seen photos of an abandoned amusement park? It’s creepy. Water slides, roller coasters, Ferris wheels all just sitting there, stripped of their past glories as grass and vines ensnarl them.
Jackson International Speedway, which is actually located in Clinton, closed in 1986 after being open for less than 20 years. It’s still there, but the woods have been steadily swallowing it up.
In its heyday, JIS was considered the fastest half-mile track in the world, and several big names in racing zoomed around that oval.
I’ve never visited the track, but I’ve seen photos and videos, and it looks like a haunting place. Something about grass and weeds sprouting through asphalt or concrete piques my curiosity. Such scenes can be found all over Mississippi in the form of abandoned stretches of road. On the Highway 6 bypass near Pontotoc you can see where the two-lane used to continue all the way to Oxford.
Same with the Highway 15 bypass in Houston. There is a sheet of cracked asphalt that neatly lines up with the new road as its curve straightens.
These old road beds are what progress has discarded, but I still find them valuable. They appear to lead nowhere, but they take me back to my childhood, before bypasses were so commonplace, and when two-lane highways were as common as gravel county roads.
The house my mother lived in as a child is still standing, if barely. It’s a partially sunken wooden structure with a blanket of ivy. All manner of junk is piled inside, and there’s an outhouse a few steps out the back door.
Places like this appear dead, but to me they breathe history. There are stories to be found among the neglect and decay if you look hard enough.
Sometimes I’ll stand in front of my mom’s old house and try to imagine what it looked like when she was a child running around in its yard.
A place like that is crawling with memories. Perhaps that’s why it’s never been razed. I hope it never is.