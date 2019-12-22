Most of my Christmas memories are happy ones, but I’m still haunted by one particular memory some four decades later.
I must have been 5 or 6 years old. We were at my grandparents’ house – my mom’s parents – for our annual Christmas gathering. There were presents and cousins and dressing and all the things I was learning to associate with spending the holidays at Mamaw and Papaw’s.
When it came time for presents, Mamaw handed out what she’d bought her grandchildren. I got a toy truck, the kind that you roll backward in order to propel it forward. Pretty cool.
But my older sister got a remote control car. A really cool car. With a remote, with knobs and stuff. I wanted it.
My truck suddenly looked lame in comparison. I didn’t want it any more, and I told my mother as much. She tried to convince me I would love this little truck, but all I could think about was the sleek black car that was darting all over the kitchen.
Mamaw was visibly disappointed by my rejection of her gift. I will never forget the look on her face – the face of literally the sweetest, kindest woman I have ever known.
She returned the truck to the store and exchanged it for something else – I don’t recall what. I don’t remember how much I liked it, or if I was already too eaten up with guilt to enjoy it.
I’m sure Mamaw forgot about the whole thing pretty quickly, but I didn’t. The memory always resurfaces this time of year, and it never fails to put me in a funk.
This is my oldest, most well-traveled regret. Perhaps that seems silly, seeing as I was a little kid who was simply jealous of his sister. It shouldn’t still bother me all these years later, right?
I’m not sure why it does. I’ve done far worse things in my life, and yet those memories don’t come to my mind as often or as sharply as does this ghost of my Christmas past.
Maybe it’s because that was the first time I realized just how selfish and ungrateful I could be, and how hurtful I could be to another person – even a person about whom I care deeply.
I never did apologize for my behavior, and Mamaw probably didn’t expect me to anyway. There were more Christmases, more presents, and I was grateful for each one of them. If I got a gift I didn’t particularly like, I kept those feelings to myself.
Over the years, I’ve learned that whether given out of love or out of obligation, a gift is a gift. It’s something I didn’t already have, and it’s something I didn’t earn. It’s something I don’t deserve.
I certainly did not deserve that toy truck. I didn’t deserve anything that Christmas except some coal and a bop on the head.
But Mamaw didn’t become indignant or spiteful. She simply tried to make me happy after – in her eyes – failing to do so initially.
The failure belonged to me, and it still does, all these years later.
Mamaw died more than five years ago. If I get to see her again someday, I’ll tell her how sorry I am and how much I appreciate all that she gave me.
And knowing her, she’ll dismiss it with a smile and give me the one thing I ache for every time that old memory haunts me – a big hug.