Ninety percent of the time, Mississippi weather is just awful.
Take this past week, which saw rain and flooding and hardly any sunshine. We had tornado watches and warnings in January. We had a beautiful 70-degree day the week before last, followed two days later by snow – which didn’t stick, of course.
Like someone said on Twitter the other day, Mother Nature is throwing out temps like they’re lotto numbers: 26 65 44 32 53 71.
This is a sure sign that spring is nigh. Or what passes for spring around here, because in Mississippi, seasons are more a concept than a reality.
Don’t believe me? Then let me ask you: Remember last autumn? Yeah, me either, because we didn’t have one.
In Mississippi, fall is a myth. If a friend shows you a photo of trees with orange leaves or some nonsense, just know that it’s probably been Photoshopped.
One season we do have is summer, and I wish we didn’t. Maybe it’s because I’m old, or maybe I’ve just lived in the South too long, but I’m done with Mississippi summers. They’re just miserable.
I’ve already written about my disdain for summer in this space, so we’ll move along. But first, allow me to turn on my sarcastic font.
OK. What’s great about winter is that our coldest days are usually bright and sunny with zero chance of snow. Listen, if it’s gonna be 15 degrees, can we at least get something besides frostbite and empty milk shelves out of the deal?
When things become pleasantly warm in winter, it usually rains, as it did this past week. Rain is like warm winter weather’s annoying little brother who has to follow him everywhere even though nobody likes him. He ruins everything, especially outdoor activities.
“No, Rain, you can’t play basketball with us. You drool all over the court.”
We get our spring rains early, and then we keep getting them in the spring. I once had a back yard that retained water, and most years it wasn’t dry enough to mow until June. Maybe I could’ve modified an airboat to get the mowing done – a mowboat!
Spring isn’t always so bad, although it’s pointless to wash your car. Pollen is the snow of the South, only way less fun. Pollen is what happens when Mother Nature sneezes, and then we all sneeze ceaselessly as a result, and every automobile has a mucus-green paint job.
I will say this about Mississippi weather: When we get a good day, it’s darn near perfect. You can roll down your car window and crank up some music and sip on a sweet tea and let your worries fade into the background.
You can sit on the porch with friends, or lie in a hammock alone, or lean by an open window and listen to the birds.
You can toss around the baseball, ride your bike, take a walk.
I’m not one to smile much, but that sort of weather makes me want to smile. This weather we’re having now? Makes me wanna punch Mother Nature in the face.
But that would probably just make her cry, and then the rain would never stop.