You ever get the feeling we’re all hurtling toward something catastrophic?
I don’t usually buy into alarmism, no matter who’s peddling it. The reason being, rarely do warnings of dire events ever come to pass.
And yet, I’ve always had a sense of impending doom. When I was a child in the 1980s, the Cold War was still quite frosty. Sometimes I’d stare up at the blue sky and imagine a nuke falling out of it; that was a real fear I had.
I was also a child when I first heard about killer bees and how they were slowly but steadily invading the U.S. I was convinced they would become widespread and that one day I would stumble upon a nest and die a horrible death.
That obviously didn’t happen, which is maybe why I’m not terribly worried about the Murder Hornets. I certainly do respect them, as you can see by my capitalization of Murder Hornets. I don’t want to give them any reason to come after me, although apparently they will attack without provocation.
Please don’t kill me, Mr. Murder Hornet, sir.
Of all the awful things to happen so far in 2020 – which isn’t even half over – Murder Hornets aren’t high on the list. The COVID-19 pandemic is scary, but it’s also weird as hell.
A few months ago, if I walked into a gas station with a bandana covering half my face while wearing sunglasses, everyone in the store would understandably assume I was there to rob the place.
By the way, I’d like someone to explain to me why I see folks wearing masks while driving in their cars. Alone. The coronavirus isn’t chasing you down the road, bruh.
When I walk into Strange Brew, there are stacks of toilet paper. Honestly, all coffee shops should do that. Just makes sense.
When I see someone I know, we usually don’t shake hands, which makes the interaction feel awkward. We might fist bump, though, which is what I like to call sanitary dappin’.
I have severely digressed. Sorry.
Ok, hurtling toward catastrophe, yes. A pandemic can make it seem like we are, especially when the numbers aren’t going down like we’d hoped.
And as if that weren’t enough, George Floyd was murdered by a cop on camera, just the latest unjustified killing by someone who is supposed to protect and serve.
It has sparked nationwide protests and demonstrations, as it should. COVID-19 also sparked protests and demonstrations because Karens and Chads couldn’t go to the salon or the gym. Such oppression, right?
Many of these Karens and Chads are now being dismissive of the outrage expressed by Black Lives Matter supporters. They appear more upset with protests and looting than they do with the murder of a helpless man at the hands of a cop.
And they are ignoring the numerous instances of brutality police have visited upon peaceful protesters.
This amount of unrest has me feeling even more anxious than usual. I fear this is all leading up to a horrific climax. And I have zero faith in our leaders – especially that angry orange charlatan in D.C. – to guide us through it.
So if Jesus wanted to go ahead and come back, that’d be great.