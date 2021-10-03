There’s been a lot of chatter lately about illegal immigrants and the First Amendment and what patriotism really means and other wildly controversial stuff. I’m being told that Republicans are destroying America, but so are Democrats? Meanwhile, I’m over here just trying to figure out which new true crime documentary to watch on Netflix.
Everyone has their own idea about what makes someone American. I mean, what technically makes you American is if you’re a legal citizen, but I feel like we need to set the bar a little higher than, “I was conceived in the back of a ’71 Thunderbird and born at County General while my dad was outside chain-smoking Pall Malls.”
Immigrants who want to become U.S. citizens face a lengthy process, and they have to take a test that many of us would probably fail. So I think maybe we U.S.-born folks ought to have a bit more required of us.
This column, by the way, was inspired by Twitter user Shmuck Ado About Nothing, which should give you some idea of where this is headed. Shmuck Ado wrote, “Citizenship should be contingent on your ability to merge onto a highway at speed.”
Let me add to that: Citizenship should be contingent on your ability to negotiate a four-way stop. Some people just go whenever they feel like it, while others sit there frozen – I’m waiting for them to have a “Scanners” moment.
I have a whole list of requirements for citizenship that I believe our lawmakers should take under serious consideration (not all of them about driving). In fact, if you’re reading this, Sen. Roger Wicker, please introduce a bill with my suggestions.
• Do not take up multiple parking spots. I see this all the time, and it’s usually a very nice vehicle, and while I understand not wanting to get your paint job chipped by some inattentive jackwagon, just park at the empty end of the lot. That way, you won’t look like a pretentious jerk, and you’ll get a little exercise.
• Tip your servers. It’s sad that I have to say this, but I’ve seen too many examples of people not tipping their servers, and for the lamest of reasons. The one that really chaps my hide is when someone leaves no tip and writes on the receipt, “Pastor.”
My dad is a pastor and would never pull this stunt. You might be doing God’s work, Rev. Cheapskate, but believe me, so are restaurant servers.
• You must like dogs. If you do not like dogs, you will need a note from either your shrink or Satan explaining how you could possibly hate those fuzzy little adorable puppers.
• Did I mention there will be a test? One of the questions asks you explain what constitutes a First Amendment violation – and what does not. So, if you write that Twitter banning your favorite grifter/politician is a 1A violation, we will deport you to North Korea, where you’ll have plenty of time to write your Free Speech Manifesto in Kim Jong-un’s gulag.
• This test will also require you to name all of the original members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Oh, and you have to memorize the lyrics to “Free Bird.” Of course, all Real Patriots™ already know the lyrics.
• If you can’t name the original members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, we will accept naming all the original members of Wu-Tang Clan.
But you still need to know “Free Bird.”