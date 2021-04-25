I’m only 45 years old, and I am a Pawpaw.
No, I don’t have any grandchildren. But I have some younger friends who love to rag me about my age. My friend Melissa began the teasing years ago, asking me things like, “How old are you going to be on your birthday? Like, 84?”
She also constantly reminds me, “Don’t forget your CPAP.” On my last birthday she called me an “oldy moldy fossil.” There have been so many adult diaper jokes.
I’m only eight or nine years older than her.
A couple of years ago I met Melissa’s friend Whitney. She’s not yet 30 and is the one who dubbed me Pawpaw. I’m afraid the nickname has stuck. They never call me Brad.
I’ve hung out with those two quite a bit since my divorce. They’ve become two of my best friends. The downside to that is now their friends know me only as Pawpaw.
I was downtown a few weeks ago when a girl I’ve never seen before yelled, “Pawpaw!” It was one of their co-workers. I sighed.
Whenever they introduce me to someone, it’s as Pawpaw. I be sure to tell the person that they can call me Brad. Please.
Having such a nickname at my age can make for some weird but funny moments. Melissa and I were ordering Taco Bell one night, and she needed me to grab something near the drink machine, so she yelled, “Pawpaw!” The other people in line wore confused looks.
This is not me bragging, just reporting facts, but I’ve been told by many people that I look younger than I really am. Which I suppose makes the whole Pawpaw thing that much funnier.
I know that Melissa and Whitney give me so much grief about my age because they love me. In fact, I’d be worried if they started calling me by my actual name.
And I owe them a debt of gratitude for introducing me to my girlfriend. They insisted I add their boss on Facebook and then ask her out, which I eventually did. That was over a year ago.
So now Missie is known as Mawmaw. She’s older than me, but I will not say by how many years because I am a smart man.
Missie and I do not call each other by these nicknames. That would just be … weird.
Now that I think about it, though, we don’t have any pet names for each other, besides the normal dear, darling, sweetie, bitsy pookums – haha, just kidding, we don’t call each other darling.
Also, I have no nicknames for Melissa and Whitney, although they like to say they’re my “great-great-great-granddaughters.” Hilarious.
Whitney recently moved to Colorado. Melissa and I miss her very much, but we talk a lot and occasionally get on a video call together. The distance hasn’t kept Whitney from teasing me mercilessly.
There’s no telling how bad it will get once I have actual grandchildren. Whenever that does happen, I want my grandkids to call me Pops. But if Melissa and Whitney have anything to say about it, that ain’t happening.