Time for another stream-of-consciousness column, because the days are long and time is short.
Not as short as the shelf life of my tweets, of course. You ever tweet something really funny and get maybe two likes? I hate that. It’s not that I’m seeking validation from strangers … OK, maybe a little.
We all seek validation, whether we admit it or not. Even the most secure among us need it, and that’s OK. It’s part of being connected to other humans.
Lately I’ve found myself disconnecting from people – or at least, not engaging as much as I used to. Probably a defense mechanism to avoid getting hurt again.
It’s not because I’m anti-social. I used to think I was, but since becoming single again I’ve discovered that I’m quite social. Not a life-of-the-party type, but someone who enjoys being around people even if we’re not interacting – often especially if we’re not interacting.
I need people more than I thought I did. I sort of hate that I need them, because humanity on the whole is garbage. I guess that’s why you should be picky about who you call friend.
Since my divorce, I’ve told myself I’m going to be picky about who I get in a romantic relationship with next. I’ve been seeing a girl for the last seven months, and the other night we finally decided to apply the “exclusive” label.
So, yes, I have a girlfriend, although I feel weird using that word at my age. Seems so … high school-ish.
I could call her my old lady, but since she’s actually older than me, she might not like it. Sometimes I teasingly call her my sugar momma, because she makes more money than I do and usually pays for dinner.
We have a lot of fun together. She shares my messed-up sense of humor. I’m quiet, she’s loud.
But y’all don’t want to hear all that mushy stuff. This was supposed to be a stream-of-consciousness column, wasn’t it?
Besides, it’s not like she and I are picking out china. And I’ve always wondered about china. Like, what’s the point of it?
My mom had a china cabinet when I was growing up, but I don’t ever remember her actually using those fancy dishes. Seems they’re more for decoration than anything.
I would never get china, for several reasons, not least of which is I would end up breaking most of it. I seriously can’t have nice things – expensive clothes, stylish sunglasses, new furniture, a marriage.
When I was a teen, I used to do one of those things all teen boys do when passing through a doorway – reaching up and grabbing the top of the frame. Well, one time when I did that I knocked off a commemorative plate, which shattered on the kitchen floor.
My mother – who has a very long fuse – was put out, to say the least. I still feel bad about it.
But then, I feel bad about lots of things, often for years or even decades. I cannot seem to absolve myself of even the smallest sins.
Not even sins, just awkward moments. I’m still haunted by a super-awkward date I had in college. I hope what’s-her-name has completely forgotten about me.
I’ve gotten much less awkward around girls since then. I’m no George Clooney, but at least I’ve got a girlfriend – or whatever you want to call her.