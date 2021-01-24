When dreams die, they die quickly. They are gone suddenly, but residue of their essence will linger, to remind you of how painful it is to lose something you never had.
Your hand, stretched out for so long in hope, now grasps at cold emptiness. The dream really is like a dream you have at night – it seemed so real at the time, but now it teeters on the edge of your brain, its details flaking off at a torturously slow rate.
You feel like you’re about to forget the dream. You don’t want to forget, but sometimes it’s too painful to remember it in all its vivid glory.
I was married with children for 20 years. I was living the dream, so to speak, but it doesn’t usually feel that way when you’re going through it. Marriage is hard work. So is raising kids.
“The dream” is some fantastical notion that suburban bliss will find you if you do things a certain way. Society tends to demand that we get married and have kids. I don’t regret doing so, mind you, but I also wasn’t ready for it. Neither was she.
That it lasted as long as it did is sort of amazing. But when it ended, it was like driving off a cliff, and I feel like I haven’t stopped falling some two years later.
I was never able to reach what I was striving for, maybe because I was never quite sure what I was chasing. I made a lot of missteps along the way – we both did – and so I heap a lot of blame on myself.
In many ways, I’m nothing like the person I was when I got married, for better or worse. I’m certainly not in a place where I believe in chasing dreams. I don’t have the energy.
I used to think I might publish a novel or a book of poetry. I used to think I could get rid of this dad bod if I just stayed in the gym. I used to believe I had a soulmate.
The motivation to accomplish or find any of these things no longer exists within me. I don’t know if that’s me being a pessimist or a realist, but I have long considered myself the latter.
Whatever you want to call it, I can’t decide if it’s healthy or unhealthy. For instance, I’ve come to learn that outside of family, relationships are temporary. Someone I’m close with now might be on the periphery of my life this time next year – or maybe out of it all together.
It’s like Johnny Cash once sang in “Hurt,” as his life neared its end: “Everyone I know goes away in the end.” I’ve had a lot of people reject me, abandon me, or simply drift away over the years. They’ve often done so for good reason; I’m no innocent victim.
I also don’t want anyone’s pity. That’s not why I wrote this. I wrote it because it’s my therapy.
Perhaps my perspective will change in a few years, once this dark cloud hanging over me breaks apart. Hoping for that to happen sounds too much like a dream, though, and a dream’s days are always numbered.