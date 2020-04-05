Donnie Douglas gave me my first full-time job out of college. He was the editor of a small newspaper called The Robesonian in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Lumberton is in Robeson County, thus the paper’s name. It’s not a place I had expected my career to take me; heck, I’d never heard of Lumberton or its daily newspaper.
I must have sent out 50 or 60 résumés my senior year, but Donnie was the only one who wanted to interview me. So he flew me from Oxford into Raleigh, and the sports editor, Glenn Swain, picked me up at the airport.
I had taken an early flight and was exhausted, and it was a brutally hot summer day. We tooled down I-95 with the windows down and hot air blasting from the vents, because Glenn’s A/C wasn’t working.
We met Donnie at a steakhouse, and my first impression of him was a tall, gangly guy with a Bud Light gut and sunglasses tan – both from the golf course, no doubt – and a goofy smile.
Donnie was all business when it came to the paper, though. He didn’t merely peruse my clips and interview me. He tested me.
I was given a sheet of paper with facts and statistics from a high school football game and was told to write a story about it. I was given a vocabulary/spelling test (“leisure” almost tripped me up). I was asked to design a sports page on the computer even though I had never done it before.
I must have done pretty well, because Donnie hired me. So my pregnant wife and I, along with our 3-year-old daughter, packed up our belongings and moved to a place where we knew absolutely no one.
I started work that August, helping cover five high schools, a small college, and the local golf scene.
Robeson County is a unique place. There are no mountains, no beaches, just mostly tobacco fields. It had a big-city crime rate – one of the highest in the state – and is probably most famous for being where Michael Jordan’s father was abducted by the men who killed him.
But it was also a place where people like Donnie lived, people who cared deeply about making Lumberton and Robeson County a better place. Donnie championed dogged, in-depth journalism in pursuit of truth no matter how ugly it might be, but he also wanted us to highlight the good things happening in the community.
As a sports writer, I mostly did the latter, which was fine by me.
Whatever I was writing about, Donnie was there to help and encourage any way he could. In fact, mentoring young reporters is one thing he loved to do. He once said that he liked to hire young reporters, help them develop their skills for two or three years, then send them on to something bigger and better.
Now it’s Donnie who is moving on. After 23-plus years of leading The Robesonian, he announced his retirement last week.
I’m forever indebted to Donnie for taking a chance on me. Living in Robeson County for two years taught me more about life than the previous 24 years had.
Two of my children were born there. I made friends with whom I still keep in touch today.
Donnie is one of those friends.