Hello, fellow single dudes. I am back with more indispensable dating tips for you.
A big problem I’ve faced on the dating scene is how to approach a woman. Specifically, what should I say? How you lead off a conversation can be the difference between getting a hot date or getting a cold shoulder.
Some people say pick-up lines don’t work, but if that were true, they wouldn’t still be around, would they? So I have come up with several pick-up lines – all of them original – for you to use at your discretion.
Some of them have even been tailored to our current situation, i.e. the COVID-19 pandemic. So try a few of them out and see what works best for you.
A note: Try to use “Hey, girl” whenever possible. This will catch a woman’s attention because, you know, she’s female.
Results are guaranteed. Not necessarily good results, but results nonetheless.
–––
Hey, girl. Are you COVID-19? Because I’m experiencing shortness of breath around you.
–––
Hey, girl. Did it hurt?
“Did what hurt?”
When you fell for me just now.
–––
Hey, girl. You’re like Red Bull, because you give my heart wings.
–––
Whoa, girl. You just took my breath away. Better give me mouth-to-mouth.
–––
Hey, girl. Are you the sinister phantasm that haunts me on cold, lonely nights? Because you give me goosebumps.
–––
Hey, girl, what’s your sign? Mine’s Taurus. As in, I’ll never let anything Taurus apart.
–––
Hey, girl. What’s your sign? I bet it’s Cancer, because that tan looks all-natural.
–––
Hey, girl, are you tired? Because I’ve been pursuing you for weeks.
–––
Hey, girl, are you an Adam Sandler movie? Because I like you a lot more than I should.
–––
Hey, girl, do you like wearing diapers? Because I want you to be my baby.
–––
You make me feel like a hitman, girl. Because I want to take you out.
–––
Hey, girl. Let’s be naughty and stand 5 feet, 11 inches apart.
–––
Hey, girl. Are you Netflix? Because I can’t take my eyes off you.
–––
Hey, girl. Is your name Paul Pierce? Because you’re The Truth.
–––
Hey, girl. Can I buy you a round of updog?
“What’s updog?”
Not much, babe, just making you fall in love with me.
–––
Hey, girl. Did you get that body at Home Depot? Because you are put together.
–––
Hey, girl. What you got going on under that mask?
–––
Hey, girl. Is your name Dasani? Because you’re a thirst trap.
–––
Hey, girl. Is your name Chuck Norris? Because you just gave me a roundhouse kick to the heart.
–––
Hey, girl. Do you have the time…
“Yes, it’s 10:4–“
…to go out with me?
–––
Hey, girl. Do you like to eat trash? Because you’re the GOAT.
–––
Netflix and chill? Nah girl. Quarantine and build … a relationship.