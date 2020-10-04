For a guy who doesn’t want to die any time soon, I sure do think about my funeral a lot.
I often ponder what songs I’d want played at it. The list changes every few months. I’m honestly not sure what that list looks like at the moment, but there would probably be some Chris Cornell or Water Liars – something sad for sure.
But I don’t want it to be a completely staid, somber affair. I might take a page from this Irish fellow who died recently. Prior to his death he made a recording, which was played at his graveside service. In the recording, he makes it sound like he’s trying to escape his coffin, banging on the lid and yelling for help.
That’s the sort of gallows humor I can appreciate.
I might also take inspiration from Twitter user Brandon Carbaugh, who once posted this: “At my funeral, I want the organist to start playing ‘Pop Goes the Weasel’ really slowly, until everyone is staring at my coffin in dread.”
Genius.
But instead of that, I think I might have them play the theme from “The Walking Dead.” Shoot, I could have a zombie-themed funeral. Are themed funerals a thing? Let me go ask Mr. Google, hang on. …
And yep, they are a thing. One guy had a Star Wars funeral, with Darth Vader and Stormtroopers acting as pallbearers.
Then there was the Pittsburgh Steelers fan who was laid in his recliner, in his pajamas, with a Steelers blanket – just as if he were watching a game on Sunday afternoon.
I covered the funeral of Mississippi State broadcasting legend Jack Cristil. When I walked up to his coffin, I saw a microphone in one hand and a cigarette in the other. It was perfect.
I think the most important thing about a funeral is honoring and remembering the deceased in a way they would enjoy. It needs to reflect their personality and how they made people feel.
So what would my funeral look like? Probably wouldn’t go with the zombie theme, but I definitely want people to laugh and have fun. I’d like to hire a stand-up comedian – wonder if Brian Regan would be available? – and have a wet bar and a dance floor.
In fact, I’ve already got some jokes for Brian if he wants to use them:
• “Good turnout today. I hear people are dying to get into this place.”
• “Wow, tough crowd. Really dead in here, isn’t it?”
• “I’m told that as he lay on his deathbed, Brad’s son said through tears, ‘I’m so sad.’ And, with his last words, Brad replied, ‘Hi, so sad, I’m dad.’”
We could hang a sign over my casket that says, “Life of the Party.” And put some sunglasses on me like the guy from “Weekend at Bernie’s.”
I’d like to have a few things buried with me: a Lewis Grizzard book, a baseball signed by Ozzie Smith, a Johnny Cash record, and a lock of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s hair.
I know you can’t take things with you to the other side. But if a grave robber dug me up one day, he’d see all that stuff and think, this guy must have been really cool.
If he wants to take the book, the baseball and the record, that’s fine. He better not touch Sarah’s hair, though, or I will become undead in no time flat.