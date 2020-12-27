The year 2020’s reign of terror is nearly over – at least we hope so. Who knows, it might try to deny the fact that December is coming to an end. I wouldn’t be surprised if 2020 takes to the courts in an effort to extend its rule, claiming that 2021 has rigged the calendar.
A smooth transition of power is no guarantee. Then again, who’s to say 2021 will be any better?
It’s been an awful year for all of us non-billionaires. Normally the end of the year is a time when people slow down for a moment, take stock of their lives, and give thanks for all their blessings.
Am I the only one who doesn’t feel like doing that? I really should, though, and so should you. No matter how often life knocks you down and kicks you and kicks you until you’ve no strength to get up, there are still reasons to give thanks.
For instance, if you gathered with family for Christmas, that was a good time to remind yourself that you’re not racist like some of your relatives. You should feel good that your uncle yelled at you for posting about your support of Black Lives Matter on your Facebook page.
Speaking of racists, be thankful that you don’t have a tiny face like Charlie Kirk. Or an inability to grasp simple facts like Charlie Kirk. What I’m saying is, be thankful you’re not Charlie Kirk.
Be thankful that Chick-fil-A exists. Always, always be thankful for Chick-fil-A, especially its waffle fries.
If you live in Tupelo, or are from here, be thankful for our musical heritage. You could have one heck of an Elvis Fest lineup just with locally grown talent: Paul Thorn, Rae Sremmurd, Diplo. We’d party so hard that the ghost of Elvis couldn’t help but join in.
If you’re divorced, like I am, be thankful you don’t have someone bugging you all the time about why you never text them.
Be thankful you’re not in jail. Unless you’re actually in jail, in which case I don’t know what to tell you. Be thankful for three squares a day, I guess.
I don’t know about y’all, but I’m very thankful for memes. Some days, they’re all that get me through, especially the ones I know I can’t share on Facebook because my mother is on there.
If you’ve somehow never heard the “Baby Shark” song, drop to the ground and give thanks right now. If you have, I’m so sorry that I mentioned it, because now it’s running through your head and will continue playing on a loop for the next two weeks.
Be thankful for indoor plumbing. It’s something we take for granted, but I’m thankful for it all the time, especially after watching a period movie in which the characters have to use shredded-up newspaper. (Insert lazy joke here.)
Be thankful for national treasure Betty White. May she never leave us. Same goes for Dolly Parton.
Be thankful for comedy. During these dark days, it’s one of the few things that’s kept my spirits up. Whether it’s YouTube clips, TikTok, Charlie Kirk tweets, or movies like “Superbad,” finding things that make me laugh is a priority.
Here’s hoping you all have a better 2021. Unless you’re Charlie Kirk.