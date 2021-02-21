Snow days aren’t what they used to be.
We don’t get snow often around here, so when we do, it’s an event. When I was a kid, it meant waking up at 6:30 and hearing the radio announce my school closing. It meant staring out my window upon a different world – everything familiar now hidden under a white blanket.
It meant trying to build a snowman, frustrated that mine never looked like the ones on TV. It meant snowball fights with my sisters and friends. It meant binge-watching whatever was on TV (although we never had cable, so that was a major drawback).
Snow days were welcome respites from the drudgery of school. We had nowhere to be and probably couldn’t go anywhere even if we wanted to, if the roads were bad. It was like living in your own little world, blissfully cut off from everything and everyone else. Just me, my family and the neighbors.
Last week’s snow revived those warm memories. I still like snow days, although I hate the inconvenience of not being able to drive to work or the store. And I got very restless, because I can watch only so much Netflix and Hulu before all the shows start to run together. You know, like, can Vision and Jake Peralta solve the case of the Pizza Bomber before the Druid kills them?
Yeah, I really needed to get out. But hey, at least I’m not a kid these days. For instance, my girlfriend’s son had to do school Tuesday even though there was two inches of snow and ice on the ground. Thank God we didn’t have virtual learning in my day. I would have been very bitter.
He wasn’t alone. Schools have become very adept at virtual learning due to the pandemic, and so I imagine this will be the new normal whenever we get snowed in. It means fewer lost school days, which is good, although I’m sure most of the kids would disagree.
With social media, we can share all our winter adventures with each other. It no longer feels like you’re living in a cozy closed-off world after a winter storm. The snow globe has expanded exponentially, and there’s room for everybody.
It’s cool, but it’s also bittersweet. Being able to connect with others when you’re isolated by weather is a good thing, but I miss when it felt like just a few of us were living in a magical little ball.
But snow days are still special here, because they are so infrequent. Snow is old hat to our friends up north. Life continues at its normal pace for them, the clock grinding on with nary a pause.
Down here, what’s most noticeable when it snows it how still and quiet everything becomes. Time seems to stop for a bit, catching its breath, and we do the same. It allows us to pause and admire the beauty outside of our house as well as – I hope – the beauty within it.
I hope that never changes.