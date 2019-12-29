I’ve got a New Year’s resolution for some of you people: Stop responding to everything you see on social media.
I have a love/hate relationship with Facebook and Twitter. The hate stems from the fact that both platforms can become cesspools of bad opinions and vitriolic arguments. Social media has become a vessel for the part of a person’s psyche where self-righteousness and vanity reside, tapping our ego’s reservoir until it gushes non-stop.
Admit it: If you’re a Trump supporter and someone posts a status that says he’s a horrible president, you’ll find it very difficult not to respond, even if it’s a friend or close relative saying it. And vice versa if you hate Trump and someone posts that he’s the best president ever.
Politics is the greatest source of this nonsense, but sports runs a close second. Being a sports writer, I’m well-acquainted with how quickly things can go sideways on Twitter.
I can’t count the number of times I’ve posted an innocuous tweet about some player or statistic, and then at least one person fires back telling me how horrible I am at my job and how said tweet proves it.
This was most common when I covered Mississippi State. It’s a mystifying and fascinating phenomenon.
Everyone wants their voice to be heard, and I suppose that’s a major contributor to all the noise. Before social media, most people didn’t have a voice. You had to write letters to the editor and things like that if you wanted to be heard, and that takes a bit of thought and effort.
Twitter and Facebook take no thought or effort whatsoever. And I’ve been as guilty as anyone of exploiting that sort of ease. I like to think I’ve gotten better about it.
I’ve certainly gotten better at not responding. I’ll see things that I disagree with strongly, and I’ll do something crazy – I’ll keep scrolling.
I’ve become adept at muting the natural emotional response we humans experience when something touches a nerve. Part of that is a natural product of my job, because writers have to develop thick skins. We learn pretty quick to ignore loud idiots.
I still find myself occasionally responding to something, but it’s become rare. Whenever I do, I feel like a puppet. I’m an emotional person by nature, and letting them control me makes me feel weak.
I don’t know if that’s good or bad, but that’s how I feel. Emotional responses, big and small, have gotten me in trouble too many times. I can be a slow learner, but I do learn.
This aversion to social media conflict is also a reason I rarely post anything that would draw any sort of contentious response. Facebook is where I like to keep things light, because life is hard, and posting stupid dad jokes gives me a little escape and, hopefully, brightens someone else’s day.
Twitter is mainly for my work, although I will send some dumb jokes that way as well.
I don’t like to share my opinions on social media. I don’t like to share them in general, actually. You won’t see any bumper stickers on my vehicle or political signs in my yard or anything else that might give someone a clue how I feel about anything.
Also, I don’t have a favorite college team, which blows people’s minds. But that’s a whole other column topic for another day.