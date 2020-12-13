I’ve taken a couple of runs at keeping a dream journal, but I stink at forming new habits – unless they’re bad ones.
Maybe I should give it another shot, just because my dreams have become increasingly bizarre the past year-plus. I used to never have nightmares – I mean, never – but now they are frequent.
Just the other night I dreamed I was asleep in my bed but was awakened by a sinister presence in the room. It was one of those dreams where you swear you’re awake. I had a major panic attack, which woke me up for real.
It was the second dream in less than a week in which I was having a panic attack. Better to have them in dreams than in real life, I suppose.
The problem with keeping a dream journal is I have trouble remembering many details. I can remember what the dream was sort of about, and whether it was good or bad, and maybe even who else was in it. But that’s often about all I can extract from my groggy brain.
And even if I could remember the details, I’m not sure I’d want to write them down for posterity’s sake, because I might not want to remember them later on.
I last kept a dream journal a couple of years ago, but there were only two entries. In the first, I was sleeping in a dusty attic when this cat came out from behind some boxes, standing upright and wearing an old-fashioned dress. Kinda creepy.
But not as creepy as the other entry. I was dreaming about lush green grass and crystal blue skies – an expansive pastoral setting that quickly turned hellish.
Birds flying overhead suddenly plummeted to Earth, split in two, and then morphed into (dead) buffaloes. I was in the shade of a massive tree, taking shelter from the carnage. There were lions – some were being slaughtered by humans, others were slaughtering humans.
There were children playing amid the chaos, as oblivious to the danger surrounding them as the danger was oblivious to them.
So yeah, you can see why I’m not real keen on keeping a record of my dreams. The bad ones tend to haunt me throughout my day.
I have sad dreams, too. They’re usually about my life when times were better, so they’re only sad once I wake up in my current reality. These are the cruelest of dreams, because they taunt me with what I want but can never again have.
Give me carnage and panic attacks any day.
When I was growing up, I used to look forward to bedtime. It was the one place where I could be alone and get lost in my fantasies of being the hero and getting the girl. I often dreamed of such things as well.
I don’t have those types of dreams any more, and I don’t look forward to closing my eyes at night. Because I don’t like the horror movies that play on the backs of my eyelids.