My life can best be described as a pile of clutter.
My desk acts as an apt metaphor in this respect. There are old newspapers, sports schedules, notebooks, credentials, media guides, crumbs and an expired box of BC headache powder spread across my workspace.
My shelf has several tiny baseball bobbleheads coated in dust, a couple of toy cars, old commemorative Coke and Pepsi cans, and even a call bell.
It drives me crazy, because I’m actually a neat freak. Or maybe it’s my obsessive-compulsive disorder. But I also have a lazy streak a mile wide and hate cleaning and get easily overwhelmed by messes. You can see my dilemma.
My mind is also cluttered. There are memories, good and bad, that are constantly feuding in pursuit of my attention. Joining that internal fray are regrets and hopes, self-loathing and vanity, insecurities and stubborn pride, madness and serenity.
This is why I often have trouble falling and staying asleep. And then when I awake, I rarely feel well-rested. In fact, I feel exhausted, as if the mental warfare has taken a toll on my body. My very bones ache.
My heart is cluttered, too. It’s like a crumbling, burned-out urban dystopia, littered with detritus of lost relationships, old dreams skittering across concrete strewn with broken glass.
If these metaphors seem too strong, it’s because the right words to express all this don’t seem to exist. Or maybe I just need to read more Cormac McCarthy.
“A man’s at odds to know his mind cause his mind is aught he has to know it with,” the hermit says in McCarthy’s “Blood Meridian.” “He can know his heart, but he don’t want to. Rightly so. Best not to look in there.”
The hermit is speaking to ethics versus man’s will, and in a way that’s the ongoing struggle in which I find myself daily. I mean, I’m a big believer in having good morals, but man is born with a will that is set on subverting the basic goodness with which he is also born.
And then life happens, and over the years one’s will becomes so entangled with one’s ethics that it can feel impossible to separate the two. They wrestle and claw at each other, causing irreparable collateral damage along the way.
It makes for a cluttered existence. I suppose it’s like that for everyone, so my experience isn’t special. But each life is the same basic story played out in a slightly different way; no two piles of clutter are quite the same, even though they appear to be at first glance.
Fortunately, there are people in my life who help me sort through the clutter in an effort to find what’s worth keeping. I have more close friends now than I’ve ever had before, and they are all beautiful messes in their own ways. They sift through the broken parts of me, and I do the same for them, in hopes of rebuilding each other into something more solid.
The clutter will always be there. But it doesn’t have to define me.