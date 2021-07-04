Sleep doesn’t come easily to me. I have trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep, and it’s all my brain’s fault.
It’s also my anxiety’s fault, but that comes from my brain, as does depression. So do existential questions and worries. My brain is a garbage fire, is what I’m saying.
Would you like to know what keeps me up at night? Are you sure? Stop reading now if you don’t.
OK, you’ve been warned. These are the kind of questions and concerns that assault me when the lights go out.
• Does spaghetti sauce permanently stain your stomach lining the way it does Tupperware? I’m told there actually is a way to remove such stains, so next time I have spaghetti, I’m chasing it with a shot of Clorox.
• There’s a commercial for LG washers and dryers that uses Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s song “Baby I Got Your Money.” Except the lyrics have been changed to “Baby I’ve got your laundry.” I get unreasonably angry every time this ad comes on, and I can’t believe that ODB – may he rest in peace – would approve of this wretched misappropriation of his art.
I’m so mad just writing about it that I want to head down to Lowe’s with a baseball bat.
• Cats view humans as nothing more than mobile furniture. If you died today they would absolutely not miss you. So why am I a cat person?
• Speaking of felines, why is my girlfriend’s cat, Penny Dreadful, obsessed with attacking my feet? Doesn’t matter what I’m doing, she’s all over them like a toe fungus.
• If everyone is special, then no one is special.
• Why is “everyone” one word but “no one” two words?
• Was late rapper e-dubble actually almost 7 feet tall? OK, I Googled that one, and yes he was. That’s a load off my mind.
• Wouldn’t it be great if Google could answer all our questions? Such as, could Abe Lincoln dunk?
• One thought that keeps me up is the concept of eternity – a timeline that stretches infinitely in both directions. Or maybe time isn’t linear but rather a “big ball of wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff,” to quote Doctor Who. Perhaps time doesn’t march on so much as it marches around in an endless circle – much like my thoughts.
• What is the air speed velocity of an unladen swallow? Guess I could Google it … no, I won’t. I can’t. I think that knowledge would somehow ruin my favorite movie for me.
• Was Christopher Lloyd born looking old?
• Why don’t unicorns exist? There’s really no reason they couldn’t. It’s just a regular horse with a strange bone protruding from its head. It’s not like I want to own one and name it Glitterbug. I mean, whatever, it’s cool.
• I can’t prove it, but I’m pretty sure David Blaine is an actual wizard. His card through the window trick still haunts me.
• Sometimes I stand outside at night staring at the stars, wishing an alien craft would come swoop me up. But apparently they haven’t received my telepathic messages.
• Weird thoughts keep me awake, and sometimes weird dreams wake me up. The other night I dreamed I was speaking with two cartoon octopi shaped like Pac-Man ghosts, one large and one small, and they were feeling … amorous.
Sure glad I woke up before they started tangling tentacles.