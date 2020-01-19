Time moves fast, except for when you want it to.
The hands of the clock never stop. Like razors, they methodically shave away the years. They chisel into your skin and your mind and disfigure your youthfulness.
Time’s inertia is steady and unstoppable. You can’t pull it back or push it forward, and you certainly can’t make it stop.
Of course, it doesn’t always seem that way. Time flies when you’re having fun, but it drags when you’re suffering. I remember a 20-minute ambulance ride that felt like an hour. I remember long, dark nights that fought hard against the coming sunrise.
Pain, whether physical or emotional, has a way of making time feel more deliberate. When you’re having fun, the seconds and minutes and hours all flow together, and you barely notice them passing. When you’re hurting, every tick of the clock rings in your head, the seconds jabbing you, the minutes squeezing you, the hours pinning you to the bed.
Times like this, all one can think about is the future, when things might be better. And that future seems so far away. It’s coming as quickly as any other future, but it’s hard to see through tears.
Come Feb. 1, it will be 10 years since the wreck that put me in the hospital for 18 days. I recall one of my first nights there, in the ICU, when I couldn’t sleep and felt like I’d been there forever. The night seemed endless, as if tomorrow had given up and gone home.
There have been nights like that this past year. It’s been more than a year since the separation, nearly 10 months since the divorce was finalized. To quote a Gary Allan song, “The night is like a dagger/Long and cold and sharp.”
I never knew pure emotional agony until this past year. I’d rather have the car wreck, thank you very much. Physical pain is easier to deal with and easier to treat.
In fact, I was so focused on the physical effects of the wreck that it took a good four years for PTSD to kick in. It’s been downhill ever since, as the ensuing years carried me at breakneck speed toward rock bottom.
The hard nights are becoming fewer and farther between, thank goodness. Father Time has driven them away, because that’s what he does. He defies our predilection for permanence.
We want the good things to last, but sometimes I think we want the bad things to last, too. Or maybe that’s just me.
Depression can become a comfortable place once you’ve known it for so long. Sometimes I feel like I deserve whatever suffering I experience, which is preposterous. I liken it to Stockholm Syndrome, because my oppressor has convinced me I can’t function without its presence.
When I start to feel good about something, I immediately get paranoid. I wait for the other shoe to drop, and invariably it does. Makes it hard to enjoy something in the moment, because I know what’s coming.
It’s only a matter of time.