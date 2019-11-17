There is a poignant scene in the film “Shutter Island” in which two men discuss violence and its place in the world.
The warden (Ted Levine) of an isolated mental hospital is giving an undercover cop/patient (Leonardo DiCaprio) a ride back to the main facility the morning after a terrible storm.
“God loves violence,” the warden says, noting the damage the storm did to his house.
When his passenger cracks, “I hadn’t noticed,” the warden laughs and replies, “Sure you have. Why else would there be so much of it? It’s in us. It’s what we are.”
He goes on to say, “There’s no moral order at all. There’s just this: Can my violence conquer yours?”
As he’s dropping off DiCaprio, the warden leans in close and says, “If I was to sink my teeth into your eye right now, would you be able to stop me before I blinded you?”
DiCaprio: “Give it a try.”
Warden: “That’s the spirit.”
I don’t necessarily agree with the warden about God’s love of violence or the lack of a moral order. But he’s right in this: Violence is an inherent part of our world, and it is an inherent part of being a human.
We come into this world through violent means. As beautiful as childbirth is, it is also a painful, bloody act. I have five children, and I nearly lost my lunch during a couple of the births.
Most forms of death are violent, be it intentional, accidental or natural. A shooting, a car wreck, a heart attack – all of them can bring a person’s life to a jarring end.
Violence is generally something we strive to avoid, and its connotation is usually negative. And yet we embrace violence in so many parts of our lives.
The sports we play and watch – especially football and boxing – have a thread of great violence running through them. We accept this fact. We accept that a linebacker could paralyze himself making a tackle, or that a basketball player could land wrong and blow out her knee, or that a pitcher could take a line drive to the head.
We are willing to risk experiencing violence if we feel the payoff is worth it. That’s why we crank up our cars every day. We know someone could hit us head-on as we drive to work, but we drive anyway.
I was driving to Starkville several years ago when an inattentive motorist T-boned me on Highway 45. It was the most violent moment I’ve ever experienced.
I am still paranoid about it happening again, cringing every time a car is waiting to cross the highway. And yet I still drive.
The only solution to avoiding violence is to just stay at home, but unless you’ve got a bunker, then Mother Nature will probably find a way to visit violence upon you.
Some people actually like violence. They like to fight, they like to see our country go to war for the flimsiest of reasons, they like to see pain inflicted on people they don’t like.
I wouldn’t call myself a pacifist, but I try my best to avoid being either a recipient or instigator of violence. I’ve never even been in a fight, unless you count the time in sixth grade when I stood up to a bully and went down with one punch.
Still, I can feel the violence within me. Under the right circumstances, it could find its way out.