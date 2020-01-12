The band is getting back together.
Actually, all of the bands are getting back together. Or so it seems.
Over the past few months, the music world has been injected with a big dose of nostalgia. Tool released its first album in 13 years. Rage Against the Machine played shows for the first time since 2011, and My Chemical Romance did the same for the first time since 2012.
The Black Crowes also had a reunion tour.
The Strokes have a new album coming out this year.
And then there is this: Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison are touring together. In 2020. You read that right.
Those three bands got heavy rotation on my childhood’s soundtrack, although I never cared that much for Poison. “Unskinny Bop” can burn forever in the deepest circle of hell, right alongside Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.”
I became fascinated with Def Leppard when I learned that their drummer, Rick Allen, lost his left arm – but kept on drumming. Allen can jam out better than most two-armed drummers. He has to do it differently, sure, but the fact he can do it at all is amazing.
As for Motley Crue, “Dr. Feelgood” still makes me want to run through a brick wall with my shirt off while chugging a Red Bull.
All of these bands will rake in the cash from their tours and/or new albums, because few things are as easily commoditized as nostalgia. I remember as a child seeing all these commercials for 1950s and 60s music collections, and now we’re seeing the same sort of sentiment for 80s, 90s, and even 00s music.
I figured out a long time ago the reason for this phenomenon: The people who grew up on 80s and 90s music are now the ones controlling the marketplace, and the marketplace loves to repackage our youth and sell it back to us.
These band reunions do provide good fodder for my dumb brand of humor, though.
Rage Against the Machine? More like Age Against the Machine.
Black Crowes? More like Black Crowes Feet.
Poison? More like Poidad. OK, wow, I’ll stop with that one. Apologies.
But it’s certainly easy to mock all these aging rockers. Perhaps it’s time they let go of the past, look down at their beer guts and admit the glory days are gone. That’s hard to do, though, because when you love something, you don’t want it to end.
Plus, if you can still bend the guitar strings or bang the drums or belt out some lyrics, then why not do it? Rock music used to be for the young, but as time has gone on, it’s morphed into something that can reach across generations.
I have a friend whose 10-year-old loves 70s rock. My own kids, much as they like to complain about my musical tastes, can sometimes be caught singing along to some Led Zeppelin or ZZ Top.
Speaking of Zeppelin, there’s a band I wish would get back together, but apparently Robert Plant is dead set against that idea.
In fact, here is a short list of bands I’d like to see reunite, along with the reasons why they never will.
• Lynyrd Skynyrd (original): Plane crash.
• White Stripes: Divorce, among other things.
• Creedence Clearwater Revival: Too many lawsuits.
• Beastie Boys: MCA is dead.
Hey, nothing lasts forever. Except for The Rolling Stones.