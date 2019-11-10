If guys like me didn’t exist, would everyone think George Clooney and Idris Elba are so sexy?
If Kid Rock didn’t exist, would we truly appreciate the abilities of real musical artists, from A Tribe Called Quest to Drive-By Truckers to Father John Misty?
If Stephenie Meyer didn’t exist, would we be so enthralled by the works of John Steinbeck or William Faulkner or Stephen King?
If you’ve never eaten zucchini, would chocolate taste so satisfyingly sweet?
If ominous clouds never darkened our skies, would the sun seem to shine so brilliantly on warm summer days?
If your favorite team never lost, could you take any real joy in their victories?
If winter didn’t turn the landscape stark, would we ever pause to marvel at nature’s palette come springtime?
If the sneering man in the black hat never rode into town, would we have any heroes?
If your heart has never been broken, how would you understand the depth of true love?
If you’ve never felt excruciating pain, how long could you really enjoy the greatest of pleasures?
If evil weren’t lurking around every corner, how many chances would we have to do good?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but beauty is also relative. It shines brightest when cast against the ugliness of this world.
We don’t all find the same things beautiful, because our own varied experiences inform how we view our surroundings. The more ugliness one has seen, the more likely they will find beauty in things most of us take for granted.
We know beauty when we see it, though, because it stirs something in our souls. Sometimes beauty can be so acute that it actually hurts, and I’ve always found that odd.
It’s as if the beauty is too much to behold, and my efforts to wrap my mind around it are futile and frustrating. Ugliness and pain seem much more accessible.
We’ve all known pain. I’ve experienced quite a bit of it over the past year, both emotional and physical. A recent medical condition has at times reduced me to tears in recent weeks, so awful was the pain.
My condition is improving, but pain and discomfort still accompany me on an almost daily basis. I have a motto about pain, taken from Daffy Duck: “I don’t like pain. It hurts me.”
But, to quote Wesley from “The Princess Bride” – one of my favorite films – “Life is pain, highness! Anyone who says differently is selling something.”
In this modern age, there are ways to alleviate or even eliminate pain. But some pain cannot be stemmed, and even if it does eventually fade, the memory of it remains like a scar in your mind.
My recent suffering has been a good reminder to enjoy my health when it’s good, especially since I know more pain will come in some form – such is the curse of getting older.
My suffering has also reminded me to stop and consider the beauty that’s around me, to enjoy the little things and little moments that cross my path. It’s a path that often feels steep and crooked, littered with sharp stones ready to trip me again.
But this path is shaded by towering trees and lined with flowers of every color, and when I let them, their fragrance overwhelms the stink of the mud through which I’m slogging.