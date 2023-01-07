Predictions for 2023 from yours truly, a.k.a. Bradstradamus. I couldn’t afford a crystal ball, so let us peer into my big shooter marble to see what the future holds.
• Lady Gaga will quit music to become a standup comedian, changing her name to Lady Haha. She will then pivot to being a private investigator known as Lady Aha!
• Elon Musk will be the first civilian to send a tweet from the moon. Like most of his tweets, it will be cringey and insipid, but at least it’ll be historic.
• Marjorie Taylor Green will say something racist. (I know, that’s an easy one).
• Like most of us, Joe Biden will doze off in the middle of his State of the Union address.
• Newly elected U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will reveal that he is actually D.B. Cooper.
• Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – will try to repair his image by calling Santos his “Jew-ish” best friend.
• The universe will continue its slow but steady plunge into entropy.
• The Marvel Cinematic Universe will also continue its slow but steady plunge into entropy.
• Country music radio will continue to blow chunks.
• Steve Buscemi will FINALLY be named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” Listen, if Blake Shelton can win that honor, anyone can.
• I will break at least two phone chargers.
• I will finally get some AirPods, which will promptly fall out of my ears and into a storm drain.
• People will continue staring into their phones instead of making small talk, which is just fine with me.
• They will finally make the “Dexter/Psych” crossover movie I’ve always wanted.
• CBS will premier another bland cop drama.
• When you first see that person you matched with on Tinder in real life, they will look nothing like their Instagram filter profile pic. In fact, they will turn out to be George Santos.
• I will figure out where the heck my baseball card collection went after the divorce. I swear to God, if she did anything to my Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card …
• A horror movie called “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” will be released. Oh, wait, that actually IS going to happen, on Feb. 15. We have drifted so far from God. (I kinda wanna see it, though.)
• Speaking of movies, I will finally watch “Goodfellas,” I swear.
• Two roads will diverge in a yellow wood, and I will stand there frozen for eternity because I am terrible at making decisions. (Frozen, Frost – get it? OK, moving on.)
• The hot new Halloween costume will be a George Santos mask. Yarmulke optional.
• The Dallas Cowboys will finally end their Super Bowl drought. … Hahaha just kidding, Jerry Jones remains cursed by the ghost of Tom Landry.
• “Your mom” will continue to be a hilarious retort, I don’t care what anyone says.
• And finally: We will learn the shocking news that Keith Richards has actually been dead for years and replaced by a body double – none other than GEORGE SANTOS.
