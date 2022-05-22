I pulled into the Taco Bell parking lot just as I was also pulling out of the Taco Bell parking lot.
At least, it looked a lot like me. Middle-aged white guy driving a mid-twenty-tens-era light gray Toyota Yaris exiting the drive-thru line of a fast food place at 8:35 on a Monday night? Seems like me to me.
I pulled into place at the end of the line of vehicles wrapped around the building and, since I had nothing better to do as I waited for the queue to inch forward, let my mind wander.
“What if that was me?” I asked myself. The me that was in my own car, that is.
“What do you mean?” I asked back.
What I meant, I explained to myself aloud, is what if there exists in this world a version of me that is perpetually just a few minutes in the future, doing everything I intended to do slightly before I could actually get around to doing it.
“Wouldn’t that be neat?” I asked, staring at the taillights of the car in front of me as we slowly rolled a few feet closer to our next stop.
“Would it?” I asked myself, uncertain.
Sure would be, I explained as the line crept forward the length of a mid-sized sedan. I then detailed all how having such an almost-parallel version of myself might be handy.
“Think about all the yard work you wouldn’t have to do,” I said, my thoughts drifting to summer days spent stepping outside to mow the lawn, only to find I’d already gotten a head start on it.
“I guess,” I said, still doubtful.
And what about all the less fun portions of parenting, I suggested next? Fixing the child her third snack in an hour; asking Arlie roughly 12,000 times to brush her teeth before she does so; attending school functions? Not a problem. My slightly future self is on it. He’s already slicing the peanut butter and jelly sandwich into triangles; he’s on the 7,432nd teeth-brushing request; he and Mandy left together for that school function eight minutes ago.
“Now wait a minute,” I said, letting the car drift forward to the next position, the menu board only a Ram 1500 away. “So, he’s going to be hanging out with Mandy?”
I shrugged.
“If he gets to her first,” I said. “Which he almost always certainly will.”
I told myself I didn’t know how comfortable I was with that.
“What can I get you?” the illuminated menu board asked me.
I gave the crackling disembodied voice Mandy’s and my usual order — four soft tacos and a single burrito — and, as commanded, pulled around toward the window.
“And think about all the other stuff I’ll do before I can get to it,” I said once we’d stopped again. “I’ll have already seen the first few minutes of every movie I sit down to watch; by the time I hop in the shower, I’ll have used up all the hot water; and don’t get me started on … well … you know.”
“Hadn’t thought about that,” I said.
“Of course you hadn’t,” I responded. “I’m the practical one.”
I pulled up the window and snatched the sack of food from the employee’s hand as quickly as I could, then rolled out into traffic and speedily headed toward home.
“Dang, Adam. What’s the rush?” I asked, white-knuckling the steering wheel.
I shook my head. Poor, naive me.
“I’ve got to get home so I don’t eat all this food before I get there,” I said, our foot pressing the accelerator just a little harder.