TUPELO • Sandra Hudson has been fascinated by typefaces for as long as she can remember. Once, as a small child, she saw a typeface in a book that she liked and tried to copy it.
When she was introduced to calligraphy in high school, Hudson loved the idea, but not the work that went into it.
"We used a dipped pen, and did Roman lettering, which is very difficult to do," Hudson said. "It's one of the hardest fonts. It was beautiful, and I loved the way it looked, but it was just too hard."
Hudson went on to major in art in college. She was a student at Belhaven in Jackson, but her art classes were taught at Millsaps. In her junior year, she decided to leave school and get married.
She never finished her degree, but she continued with her art.
One day, after she and her husband, Harold, married and moved to Tupelo, Hudson traveled to Memphis to get art supplies for watercolors and pastels she was working on.
"When I was at the Art Center, I saw a flyer for the Memphis Calligraphy Guild on the front counter," she said. "I immediately started going to their monthly meetings to see what they were doing, what they offered."
That was 30 years ago, and Hudson's been hooked ever since.
"I joined the guild in 1990, and I still can't get enough," she said. "I can do it for hours, and just let the housework and garden go."
Drawing inspiration
Hudson, 78, said calligraphy regained prominence in the U.S. when calligrapher Donald Jackson started coming here from England to give classes in the 1980s.
"He would visit New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and started putting together guilds that would meet once a month," she said.
Guilds, by nature, offer workshops and hands-on learning. One of the workshop instructors at the Memphis guild was Bill Womack, who was the head of graphic design at the Memphis College of Art.
"I loved Bill Womack's lettering," Hudson said. "I would keep his exemplars – a guide on how to make letters – on my desk for inspiration."
In fact, Hudson draws calligraphy inspiration anywhere she can find it.
"If I see something I like, I try to get a copy of it to use in my work," she said. "I keep a lot of the cards I receive, and their envelopes, in a binder. It's always wonderful to get a card from a calligrapher, to see something handwritten."
For many years, Hudson ran a small business out of her Tupelo home, where she specialized in lettering wedding invitations, envelopes, place cards and certificates for businesses.
"It took seven to 10 years of practice before I got to the level where I thought I could charge people to do something," she said. "The business started out slow, then it got unbelievably popular. I was doing back-to-back weddings. I would tell brides I could typically letter about 35 invitations a day, and do them right."
At first, she made lots of mistakes.
"When you're learning, you have to train your hand to do what your eye sees," she said. "I hardly ever mess up now, but back then, I used to get 10% more envelopes than I needed. That would take care of any mistakes. You really can't erase ink."
Getting started
Today, Hudson does calligraphy for personal pleasure and for close friends. She also is in charge of creating and sending birthday cards to fellow members of the Memphis Calligraphy Guild.
"It takes me about an hour to warm up when I'm going to work," she said. "I practice on graph paper or laser computer paper. I practice letters, getting the ink flow right, getting letters in proportion It takes a bit of adjusting, even though you're using the same supplies you did the day before."
And when she sits down to do some lettering, it's a commitment.
"I know I'm going to be there at least two or three hours, but I could spend all day," she said. "Right now I'm working on my Christmas cards, addressing the envelopes. I try to make most of my cards and do a lot of die cuts on them. Calligraphers are always looking for illustrations."
Hudson said there are a lot of books out there for beginning calligraphers, but if someone were interested in getting started, she recommends three things.
"First, go online and look at YouTube demonstrations of calligraphy," she said. "If you like it, then connect with a guild. The one in Memphis meets the first Monday of the month from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Holy Communion Episcopal Church."
And third, purchase a copy of "Speedball Textbook," which is a comprehensive guide to pen and brush lettering.
"Get that book and take a piece of tracing paper and put it over the exemplars," Hudson said. "When I started out, I would trace lettering so I could get the angle of the pen, the thickness, the size right. It takes practice, lots of practice. If you miss practice, it shows."