The camellias that bloom in late fall are the Camellia sasanqua variety.

This is the time of year when carolers are singing about the holly and the ivy, the rose e’er blooming, and the proverbial partridge in a pear tree, while revelers are sipping eggnog, hanging mistletoe, and rocking around the Christmas tree. Oh, how we all love the carols of Christmas, and many of the lyrics are associated with the floral traditions of the season. We hang garlands, wreaths, and buy poinsettias, but sometimes, just in time for Christmas, the camellias will bloom, and I cannot think of a more lovely Christmas gift.

THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.

