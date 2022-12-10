This is the time of year when carolers are singing about the holly and the ivy, the rose e’er blooming, and the proverbial partridge in a pear tree, while revelers are sipping eggnog, hanging mistletoe, and rocking around the Christmas tree. Oh, how we all love the carols of Christmas, and many of the lyrics are associated with the floral traditions of the season. We hang garlands, wreaths, and buy poinsettias, but sometimes, just in time for Christmas, the camellias will bloom, and I cannot think of a more lovely Christmas gift.
The camellias that bloom in late fall are the Camellia sasanqua variety. The camellias that bloom in late winter or very early spring are Camellia japonicas. And if one should be having a spot of tea on a brisk December day, the tea leaves of Camellia sinensis are responsible for the invigorating beverage. Each year, with camellias, bloom-time depends upon the weather. Gardeners and farmers know that nature is sometimes unpredictable and does not always adhere to a strict schedule. This year, the sasanquas seem to think the month of December is the most ideal time to produce a profusion of lovely flowers.
If you have ever taken a tour of a historic Southern garden, you know that camellias are staples of the garden. Some are very old and are treasured, but like so many of our traditional garden plants, these shrubs are native to the Far East and came to North America via Europe. Of course, these shrubs first arrived in the Northeast, but the climate was not agreeable. Camellias are not particularly cold tolerant and in that location could only thrive in greenhouses or conservatories. But camellias eventually found a most welcome home in the South.
Camellias are relatively easy to grow and are adaptable to most gardens. These evergreen shrubs will grow in shade or sun but should be protected from hot morning or afternoon sun. They prefer rich, moist, well-drained, acidic soil. If the leaves turn yellow, that is a sign that the soil is not acidic enough and should be amended. These shrubs should only be pruned selectively with respect for their natural shape. Keep over-enthusiastic individuals with hedge trimmers away from your camellias!
It is interesting that no matter how cool the day is in late fall or early winter, these blossoms with their bright yellow stamens dusted with pollen attract a variety of bees and other pollinators. Where have they been lurking the past few weeks?
There are many Sasanqua Camellias to choose from, and as the last leaves of autumn fall, the glossy leaves of this shrub and their colorful blooms are so very much appreciated. Two of my favorites are Shishi Gashira and Yuletide. Both have rosy-pink or red flowers, and these camellias will frequently bloom during the holidays.
Camellias used to bloom in Eudora Welty’s garden in Jackson, Mississippi. When this noted Mississippi writer and gardener was sequestered in New York city during cold, bleak winters, her mother would lovingly pack camellias from her garden and ship them to her. No doubt, the camellias made Miss Eudora just a little homesick. Maybe the camellias lured her back home. Such is the appeal of this lovely flower.
Should you have a gardening friend, a camellia would be a most welcome Christmas gift. And, once in a while, through the years this shrub will choose to obligingly flower at Christmas time. This is a gift that will evoke memories of friends and keep on giving for years to come.
THE EARTH LADY by Margaret Gratz appears once a month in the Daily Journal.
