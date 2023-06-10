A breeze, cool and comforting in the growing heat of the day, crossed the sun-blistered concrete of the neighborhood splash pad and gently hugged us as it passed. From my seat at one of the park’s picnic tables, I shivered.
“There we go,” I told Mandy, as if I’d spent hours coaxing the breeze out of hiding. “It feels pretty good out here when the breeze is blowing.”
“Yep,” Mandy replied. She always has been loquacious when making idle chitchat.
We continued watching our child dash through sprays of water, drenching the Barbies we instructed her not to get “too wet.”
I breathed in deeply, savoring the brief respite from the rising temps as the breeze continued to roll over us on its way to the nearby tennis courts and the people sweating there.
“Makes me want to go camping,” I said. For a moment, my thoughts took a trip back home — left the park and went rummaging through our bedroom closet. Inside, waiting as it has for years, they found our camping gear: the roomy pop-up tent we’ve used precisely twice … the backpack filled with tiny bottles of expired shampoo, flattened rolls of toilet paper and fire-blackened campware … rolled sleeping backs haphazardly stacked atop a heavy, folded air mattress.
“We’re ready,” the gear told my thoughts. “Take us outside. We are suffocating here.”
“Camping?” Mandy said, calling my thoughts back from their brief sojourn.
I nodded.
“Yeah,” I said. “Camping. I love camping.”
She smirked. A single eyebrow arched upward.
“You love the idea of camping,” she said. “Actual camping is almost never worth the effort.”
As she often does, Mandy had a point. Most of our camping trips have been weekend affairs, which means rushing to toss all of our gear, food, etc., into the car after work on Friday before heading off to whatever nearby campground we’ve chosen to be our home through Sunday morning. We’ll park at the spot that seems to have the least insane neighbors, not that there are many options at that point, then fight to set up camp before the day can squeeze out its final droplets of sunlight.
All of this frantic work is almost OK in my book, because the rushing and stress — coupled with the beers Mandy and I will put away as we stare blankly into each other’s sweat-dappled faces in the flickering glow of the campfire it will take a good 45 minutes to get going — will help us ignore the discomfort of our nylon cocoons sliding around atop a vinyl balloon and enjoy three or four hours of fitful sleep under the stars. You know, give or take the half-hour each of us will spend trying to extricate ourselves quietly from our personal heat-pockets, locating our shoes and unzipping and slipping through the tent door in order to traipse across the dimly lit campgrounds to the nearest campground bathroom … located roughly some four miles from where you’re not really sleeping … to relieve ourselves for the third time.
What’s not to enjoy?
“Yeah, but it’s worth it for the mornings,” I said, elbows back against the picnic table. “You know, waking up at the crack of dawn to make bacon and eggs over the campfire. Using the percolator to brew a couple cups of coffee. Then just sitting there, quietly, as the sun continues to climb the sky. Drinking coffee and doing nothing. It’s so nice.”
“You know,” Mandy said. “We could just get up early one morning, grab some breakfast and some coffees and head to a campground to enjoy all of that stuff without the trouble of actually camping.”
Arlie was playing with another kid now. They were taking turns holding her Barbies directly over the spewing fonts of water.
“Nah,” I told Mandy. “It wouldn’t be the same. All the suffering makes the moments of not suffering worthwhile.”
It’s a metaphor for life, my thoughts suggested.
Mandy seemed unconvinced, so I let the suggestion leave with the breeze. Summer’s heat rejoined us at our table, the bench creaking under its oppressive weight. I could taste salt on my lips.
