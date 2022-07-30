Purchase Access

Some parents, I have discovered, believe in the parenting slot machine theory. They hold fast to the notion that some parents are simply lucky, meaning that chance, and chance alone, determines whether one has easy children or difficult children. This parenting slot machine supposedly pays some parents and cheats others.

JOHN ROSEMOND is a family psychologist. Find him at parentguru.com.

