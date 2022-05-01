I think it took somewhere between 20 minutes and an eternity to make the loop around the skating rink. By that point, our nerves had been shot, kicked a few times, shot again for good measure, and then casually tossed into a ditch for the buzzards.
At least Arlie was having a good time, as impossible as that seemed to her parents. She was all grins as she slowly pawed her way along the carpeted wall encircling the open space people were supposed to use for skating, but instead seemed to be mostly using for collapsing into heaps.
“Are you sure you don’t want to hold our hands?” Mandy yelled, her voice thin and distant beneath the throbbing bass of remixed versions of songs I hadn’t thought about in years. “That way, you can actually skate a little.”
But Arlie, who usually insists the three of us do everything together, chose that moment to exert her independence.
“No,” she hollered, the defiance in her voice perceptible even beneath Lady Gaga’s blaring declarations of having been born whatever way she was. “I can do it.”
In the path ahead of us, a gaggle of children — all heading in different directions — collided, their tiny bodies briefly joining before violently exploding apart. Traffic flowed around them as if nothing had happened at all.
“This is pure chaos,” I bellowed at Mandy as I tried my best to avoid rolling over any fingers. Around us, multicolored lights pulsed and bounced.
“I don’t know how much more of this I can take,” she screamed back, barely audible above the chorus of some pop country song I’d never heard before and, if blessed, won’t ever again. “I’ve got to get out of here for a few minutes.”
And then she drifted away, floating like a ghost into the sea of non-skaters lining the carpet beyond the rink.
“Where’s Mama going?” Arlie hollered, her cheek still mashed against the wall.
“She’s going to rest a minute,” I yelled back. I scanned the crowd for my wife, but couldn’t find her. I briefly wondered if she’d abandoned us. My jealously was so thick, I could have built a house atop it.
A kid a quarter of my age blazed past, his eyes never once lifting from his phone screen as he gracefully bobbed and weaved among the bodies of slower traffic and fallen children at roughly 132 miles per hour. It was one of the most astounding things I’d ever seen.
“I think I’m getting better, Daddy,” Arlie squealed, voice dog-paddling to stay above the cries of the physically and mentally traumatized.
She had detached herself from the wall and now floated — arms extended and hands flapping like wounded birds — in open air, the wheels of her skates slowly and effortlessly carrying her toward the middle of the rink.
From somewhere in the chaos, a voice called out.
“Hey, Arlie!”
It was one of her school friends. She slowly drifted over to us, unsure of her wheeled feet. The two children celebrated as if they hadn’t seen each other in a lifetime.
“I’m going to go with her,” Arlie told me. It wasn’t a question.
“OK,” I said as the two of them, holding hands, slowly rolled into the chaos at the middle of the rink. “Be careful.”
She didn’t answer. I don’t know that she could hear me over the cacophony of Rick James’ “Super Freak” and the simultaneous screams of delight and suffering that surrounded her.