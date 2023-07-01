Adam Armour Mug 2022

Adam Armour

I brought my wrist to my face to check the time and was completely unsurprised when I learned absolutely nothing. Same as I hadn’t the previous three times I’d checked my watch that day.

Newsletters

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

Tags

Recommended for you