I brought my wrist to my face to check the time and was completely unsurprised when I learned absolutely nothing. Same as I hadn’t the previous three times I’d checked my watch that day.
Point of clarity, I haven’t worn a watch in years. And even when I did, it was infrequently.
“What am I doing?” I said to myself, still staring at the expanse of pasty skin and wiry hair bridging the gap between my left hand and forearm … a space pointedly devoid of any form of time-telling device. No Apple Watch. No Rolex. Not even some kind of wearable sundial.
Peering through the forest of arm hair, the tiny freckle that lives just below the rising hill of my left triquetrum bone stared up at me. If I wore a watch regularly, I’d never have to see the thing. At this point, seeing it glaring up at me felt like self-deprecation.
“Why do I keep doing this?” I said to the freckle. But, of course, it had no answers. After all, a single freckle is tiny, and the question of why some habits — even those which, honestly, never should have been habits in the first place — are nearly impossible to break is enormous.
And, you know, it’s a freckle. Its perspective on most things is pretty limited.
Like most people before the rise of tiny wrist-based tablets and wearable health-monitoring devices that, as a bonus, include digital clocks, I almost exclusively use my phone to notify me of the time of day. I suppose the act of fishing the thing out of my pocket isn’t as elegant as simply glancing down at my arm or lifting the thing to my face, but I’ve never really found myself wanting for access to a timepiece, even when my phone isn’t nearby. The world is lousy with clocks — in the corners of computers screens, on the digital displays of our office phones, incorporated elegantly into the main menus of our streaming devices. Heck, if you’re the outdoorsy type, checking the time could be a simple matter of looking up at that unmissable glowing ball of molten heat-death overhead.
There are constant reminders of time’s untiring march, should I need them. So, I’ve rarely felt the need to strap one to my arm. At one point in my school days, I wore one of those matte black watches that also doubled as a mediocre calculator, each of its squishy rubberized buttons requiring multiple presses to register … each far too small for all but the most minuscule of fingertips so that any attempt to use the thing for actual mathematics was plagued with repeated erroneous presses.
Mandy’s given me a couple of watches over the years, including one in the vaguely uterine shape of Doc Brown’s flux capacitor. Instead of utilizing numbers or hands, it tells the time through a series of flashing lights. It keeps with the theme, and makes time travel possible, but it’s not exactly the quickest way to see just how late you are for wherever it is you’re supposed to be going.
But I hadn’t worn those in years.
“So, why do I keep looking at a watch that doesn’t exist,” I said to the freckle, still staring up at me.
No answers. Still just a freckle.
I suppose there are some elements in our lives that, for whatever reason, are so ingrained that they occasionally show up unbidden, just to remind us they once meant something. Unlike swearing profusely, drinking cup after cup after stomach-churning cup of coffee or furiously clicking the plunger of a pen as I read, these kinds of habitual behaviors may lie dormant for days, weeks or months at a time before suddenly popping up again.
Not exactly like clockwork. Except, in my case, almost exactly like clockwork.
