djr-2022-12-31-liv-ap-trees-recycle-p1

Karen Tyson drops off her Christmas tree for recycling at Myrtle Grove Middle School in Wilmington, N.C. 

 AP

Taking down the Christmas tree is only one task after the holiday season. For families with real trees, figuring out what to do with them can be as easy as placing them curbside for recycling. Some cities collect and shred discarded Christmas trees, then offer them back free of charge as mulch for gardening and landscaping. The trees also can be stashed somewhere in the backyard as a shelter for birds. In many states, trees are used for fish habitat, rebuilding wetlands or shoring up eroded coastal areas. The last place to send them is to the landfill, where growing piles release the greenhouse gas methane as they decompose.

