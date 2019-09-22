TUPELO • It takes Thom Yzaguirre 35 minutes to travel by air from Nashville to Tupelo so he can perform his duties as artistic director of the Civic Ballet.
Yzaguirre’s journey to Tupelo, however, began about 15 years ago when two young women from here took his advanced ballet class at a Nashville-area community college.
One of Yzaguirre’s students at Columbia State Community College turned out to be the daughter of owners of the North Mississippi Dance Centre, the home of the Civic Ballet. Through that connection with the former student, Mary Frances Karrant Massey, Yzaguirre landed last year in Tupelo.
“At that point (when contacted about the open position in late July), it was just a matter of do I have extra time. I could come guest teach,” he said. “Through the chain of events, we figured out it was doable with Contour air flights that run daily between Tupelo and Nashville.”
Yzaguirre has his commuting schedule in place. He teaches in Tupelo Sunday through Tuesday, and then returns to Nashville for his other role as ballet director at Franklin School of Performing Arts.
Yzaguirre, who replaced founding director Jan Dijkwel, is excited about his second season with Civic Ballet and the potential growth for the company as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary.
“We’re trying to expand what we do,” he said.
The past Civic Ballet seasons have centered around its spring production. Yzaguirre said the company board asked for another fairy tale-type production similar to last season’s “Cinderella,” so he proposed for this year “Alice in Wonderland.”
“I picked ‘Alice in Wonderland’ not realizing that in the first year Civic Ballet did a spring production, it was ‘Alice in Wonderland,’” he said. “I thought it would a nice way to celebrate the 10th year.”
Yzaguirre said some of the company’s current dancers were little kids in the first production. Even former company members now in college have inquired about being a part of this production through guest appearances.
“For a lot of them, that was their first production,” he said. “That’s what got them hooked into wanting to dance for the company. It will be fun to revisit it.”
To support the production, Civic Ballet received a $4,400 organization project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
“To put all of that together, it takes quite a bit of funding – costumes, sets, guest dancers that we have to import in,” Yzaguirre said. “It’s an operational grant to help provide some of the assistance for the production.”
The company expanded its lineup this season to 33 members: 11 to its main company, 10 apprentices and 12 to its youngest group, Civic Ballet II.
The three-day work schedule in Tupelo gives Yzaguirre more opportunities to work with dancers throughout the company.
“Now I’m teaching intermediate as well as the advanced kids to get the younger ones to move up,” he said.
The Civic Ballet will again do its “Snow Queen” production in November. Yzaguirre said “Snow Queen” gives the company another opportunity to perform for the community.
“We started ‘Snow Queen’ last year,” he said. “I thought why don’t we make it a production, so we do two productions in a year instead of just one in the spring. This year, we’ll add more costuming, sets and backdrops, and we’ll develop that over time.”
In the coming months, Civic Ballet will be a part of the North Mississippi Dance Centre’s Hope for the Holidays benefit dance for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis and the annual Link Centre Showcase spotlighting Tupelo’s performing arts.
And for the first time, Civic Ballet will perform outside of Tupelo. About 20 dancers will participate in the Tennessee Dance Festival next weekend in Nashville.
“It’s a weekend of six dance classes,” he said. “There’s also a professional dance performance on Saturday evening. Sunday afternoon, there will be a spotlight performance, and we were invited to submit a piece we’ve been rehearsing. It’s called ‘New Horizons.’ We were chosen to present it. So, we’re going not only for the teaching and the classes, but we’ll be performing in the festival as well.”