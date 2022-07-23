Remodelers, homeowners and homebuyers all love granite countertops. Granite is durable, shiny, and easy to keep clean, but because it is slightly porous, it will need periodic maintenance.
Properly sealed granite is impregnable to even the worst messes. Test your granite’s porosity by placing small drops of water across your granite countertops. Wait 30 minutes. If your granite absorbs the water, it needs resealing.
A good sealant is key to the health of your granite. Luckily, granite sealant is an easy D.I.Y. application. Before resealing your granite, make sure your counters are throughly clean and dry. Spray granite sealant over a 3-square-foot section of your countertops and wipe them down with a microfiber towel. After a couple of minutes, wipe your counters dry. Let the sealant cure for one hour before using your counters.
Resealing granite once a year makes it extremely stain-resistant and water spot-proof. If you keep your countertops spotless, you may be able to stretch the reseal out to two years. If spills are a regular thing in your home, reseal your countertops more often. If you notice your granite appears to be wearing fast, don’t wait; go a head and reseal your countertops.
For day-to-day care, use a soft, dry sponge to wipe away crumbs and spills. For larger debris use a little soap and water and a soft sponge. Start cleaning at the back of the countertop, working your way to the front with a broad side-to-side motion (like a windshield wiper moves).
If you are trying to scrub away caked-on messes, don’t use the rough side of a scouring sponge — it can damage your granite. Hardened stains will require a bit more effort. Scrape off crusted-on, buildup messes by carefully loosening the residue with a plastic knife, putty knife or razor. Or you may apply a paste of baking soda and water to the mess, cover it with plastic wrap and let it sit on the crusted spot for a day or longer. It will loosen the stain and make it easier to wipe away.
Whichever way you choose, finish by rinsing the remaining residue away with a soapy sponge or cloth – making sure you wipe away the suds thoroughly – as any lingering soapy liquid can deteriorate your countertop’s sealant.
Once your granite countertops are clean, disinfect them by spraying them with a homemade solution of a 50-50 mixture of water and isopropyl alcohol. Let the spray sit for 5 minutes, then wipe dry.
Caution: Some common cleaners will harm granite. Never use an abrasive or aggressive cleaner like Comet or Ajax, or oven cleaners, bleach, nail polish removers, or other harsh chemicals like vinegar, Windex, and bleach, as these will weaken the sealant and dull your glossy finish. Avoid using scratchy scouring pads and hard-scrub brushes; use a kitchen cloth instead.
Tip: Revive dull-looking countertops by pouring a tiny bit of olive oil onto a cloth and wiping it over the granite; it will instantly renew the brilliant luster.
Keep your countertops spotless. With daily care your granite countertops will glisten and shine beautifully for many years.
Live well – live in beauty!
