Climbing roses can make a striking addition to the landscape. Whether you have the roses on a fence, on a trellis in the yard or on a pergola on the deck, these roses can be a welcome feature.
Before planting your rose, make sure the spot you have chosen meets the requirements for roses. Is there at least six hours of sun per day? Can the soil be amended or is there already good loamy soil that drains well? Is there a hose or watering system nearby so your roses can be watered if needed?
Choose a sturdy fence, trellis or pergola that will provide years of adequate support. It would be disappointing to have a large rose bush that outlasts the structure. A cheaper trellis may cost less but may not last and be worth the time and effort put forth by the gardener. Trellises that are not securely grounded may also prove to be a disappointment.
Several climbing roses are good choices for our area. Research types for color, re-bloom and disease resistance. Popular in our area are New Dawn, Peggy Martin, Don Juan, Zephirin Drouhin and Cecile Bruner.
Training a rose in the correct way takes a little effort but is worth the time spent. After the rose bush has branches large enough to attach to the support system, choose only the strongest canes to attach. Prune the weaker canes and discard. Be sure to plant the rose bush near enough to the wall or supporting structure to insure that the branches do not have to extend too far before being attached. Carefully attach with twine, large zip ties or panty hose. These must be loosely tied to allow room for the growth of the cane. Tie canes horizontally along the wall or the trellis. Space canes approximately 12 to 15 inches apart to allow for growth. Canes that grow vertically will only have a bloom at the end. Those that are horizontal will produce multiple blooms for extra beauty. During the growing season, dead head spent blooms so that more flowers will come.
After all the planning and planting, enjoy your beautiful roses for years to come!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MERRELL ROGERS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.