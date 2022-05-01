If you’re a journalist, you’re going to run across famous people, especially if you cover sports. It’s expected, and you quickly learn to not be starstruck.
Most of the celebrities I’ve met are, naturally, in the sports world. And with a few exceptions, most of those encounters have been in a group interview setting. Some 15 years ago, I was fortunate enough to get a one-on-one with St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols, and he’s such a nice, down-to-earth guy that it felt like a normal interview. Just two guys talking about baseball, faith and family.
I have met very few non-sports celebrities, and so I love hearing others tell of their experiences meeting the rich and famous. In fact, my girlfriend, Missie, has many such stories.
In the late 1980s, she knew a Mississippi State student who was dating Andre Agassi. He would sometimes come to Starkville to attend a game with her. This was when he still had that long hair that drove women wild, so he was hard to miss.
Somehow or another, Agassi ended up giving Missie a brief tennis lesson. It didn’t take, as Missie is one of the most uncoordinated people on the planet, God love her.
The other day she was digging through a closet and found her backstage pass for an R.E.M. concert she attended during the height of that band’s popularity. She had a nice conversation with frontman Michael Stipe, although he kept asking if she would like to eat some saltines with mustard on them.
(Side note: Regular readers of this column know how much I love mayo on saltines, but I’ve never tried them with mustard. Perhaps Stipe was onto something … or on something, who’s to say.)
When Missie worked for Gap, she would often attend the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. One year, Gap was a sponsor, and all the workers were wearing these shiny silver Gap coats. Missie happened to have the same coat (but was not working the festival).
Two young men approached her asking for directions to a certain theater. Missie kindly informed Ben Affleck and Matt Damon that she was merely an attendee, but she told them which way to go. They complimented her Mississippi accent, and she found them to be a couple of very nice dudes.
When she was a professional theater actor in Miami in the 1990s, Missie was in South Beach by herself one day, having “a breakdown” in front of News Cafe. She was crying into her cream of mushroom soup, and then a camera crew showed up and asked her to move for a shoot they were doing.
A very nice lady came to her rescue, telling the crew to leave Missie alone.
“What are you doing? It’s obvious this woman is upset. Ma’am, I apologize. I will pay for your soup,” Cindy Crawford said.
I am most jealous of this story, because back then my three biggest celebrity crushes were Cheryl Tiegs, Kathy Ireland and Cindy Crawford. And also because I love meeting a beautiful person and finding out they’re just as beautiful on the inside.
Of course, not all celebrities are as nice as Cindy Crawford. Missie was walking up to the aforementioned News Cafe one day and met Sylvester Stallone coming the other way. “I’m not doing autographs today,” he said. To which Missie replied, “I don’t want your damn autograph! I’m going to get something to drink.” She sneered and kept on walking.
God, I love that woman.