In my sleep-deprived state, stumbling through the kitchen in a daze, the unopened bottle of Stella Artois slipped from my hand as easily as taking a breath. 

Transfixed by the horror of the inevitable, I stared as the bottle spun in slow motion through the air, early-morning sunlight flashing off the glass as it twisted like an acrobat on its descent to the floor. In the aftermath of the destruction, I would have time to ponder many “what ifs,” the most prominent being, “What if my daughter hadn’t awakened me in the wee hours of the morning?” Would I have been alert enough to have caught the bottle in mid-air? Perhaps. 

Likely, I wouldn’t have even dropped the thing. More likely than that, my fog-addled brain probably wouldn’t have sent whatever signals it did to the rest of my body instructing me to move the bottle from the counter — where my wife had left it and a few of its pack-mates when she’d returned home from a solo trip the day before — to the refrigerator while simultaneously attempting to fix a bowl of cereal for my daughter. 

Speculation about alternate realities is kind of pointless. What I can say for certain is that when the inevitable finally came into being, it made a spectacular mess. Glistening bits of glass scattered across the kitchen tile like an explosion of stars. Although the sopping label I later retrieved from partway beneath the fridge claimed the beer bottle to which it was previously affixed held but a modest 11.2 ounces of liquid, the container’s destruction had immediately transformed our small kitchen into something more closely resembling marshland. A tsunami rolled across the floor, filling gaps between tiles and the unseen spaces beneath counters and large appliances with room-temperature beer.

The words that slipped from my tongue were both profane and numerous. 

“Why did you do that, Daddy?” my 6-year-old daughter, Arlie, said from just inside the kitchen door, where she had been waiting for me to prep her bowl of off-brand Fruit Loops. 

“I don’t know,” I told her as I surveyed the disaster while also doing my best to avoid weeping. 

“I’m hungry,” she informed me. And also, “My feet are wet.” Her tone suggested annoyance. 

“Mine too,” I said, followed immediately by a strict, “Don’t move.” 

“Why?” she said, foot already rising into the air. 

“Stop!” I instructed, which she did. “Because there’s glass everywhere. I don’t want you to cut your foot."

“Oh,” she said. “Can I have my Fruit Loops now?”

“In a minute, Arlie.” 

Despite the shock of catastrophe, my brain had yet to snap to attention, and I was initially perplexed how to begin the cleaning process. Mopping seemed most logical, since most of the mess was liquid-based. But with so much broken glass littering the floor, sweeping also seemed like the way to go. But then, I didn’t want the bristles of my broom soaked with beer.

“Dang it, Adam. Why did you drop that bottle?” I asked myself. 

“What’s that, Daddy?” Arlie wanted to know. Her foot was mid-air again.

“Stop!” I instructed. “And nothing. I was talking to myself.”

“That’s crazy,” my child, desperate to impale her foot on alcohol-soaked glass, informed me. 

I started with the large shards of glass, retrieving each I could find by hand. Next, I toweled up as much liquid as I could, then brushed the smaller nuggets of deconstructed bottle into piles before sweeping those piles into the trash. Finally, I gave the entire floor a mop.

From start to finish, the process took about 20 minutes. When I had finished, the kitchen floor was cleaner than it had been in months. The entire thing glistened with a sheen of Fabuloso and thousands of near-microscopic remnants of beer bottle that I’d inevitably failed to clean up. 

“Good job, Daddy,” Arlie told me from the kitchen door. Then, “Can I have my Fruit Loops now?”

I sighed, said, “Yes, Arlie,” and took a step toward the fridge to retrieve the sack of cereal from atop it. 

I immediately felt a sharp pain in my foot. 

I lifted my leg to find a tiny rock of broken glass, shining like a diamond, embedded in my heel. I plucked the fragment from my skin and dropped it into the trash with the rest. Then, I fixed my kid breakfast.

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.

