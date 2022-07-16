In my sleep-deprived state, stumbling through the kitchen in a daze, the unopened bottle of Stella Artois slipped from my hand as easily as taking a breath.
Transfixed by the horror of the inevitable, I stared as the bottle spun in slow motion through the air, early-morning sunlight flashing off the glass as it twisted like an acrobat on its descent to the floor. In the aftermath of the destruction, I would have time to ponder many “what ifs,” the most prominent being, “What if my daughter hadn’t awakened me in the wee hours of the morning?” Would I have been alert enough to have caught the bottle in mid-air? Perhaps.
Likely, I wouldn’t have even dropped the thing. More likely than that, my fog-addled brain probably wouldn’t have sent whatever signals it did to the rest of my body instructing me to move the bottle from the counter — where my wife had left it and a few of its pack-mates when she’d returned home from a solo trip the day before — to the refrigerator while simultaneously attempting to fix a bowl of cereal for my daughter.
Speculation about alternate realities is kind of pointless. What I can say for certain is that when the inevitable finally came into being, it made a spectacular mess. Glistening bits of glass scattered across the kitchen tile like an explosion of stars. Although the sopping label I later retrieved from partway beneath the fridge claimed the beer bottle to which it was previously affixed held but a modest 11.2 ounces of liquid, the container’s destruction had immediately transformed our small kitchen into something more closely resembling marshland. A tsunami rolled across the floor, filling gaps between tiles and the unseen spaces beneath counters and large appliances with room-temperature beer.
The words that slipped from my tongue were both profane and numerous.
“Why did you do that, Daddy?” my 6-year-old daughter, Arlie, said from just inside the kitchen door, where she had been waiting for me to prep her bowl of off-brand Fruit Loops.
“I don’t know,” I told her as I surveyed the disaster while also doing my best to avoid weeping.
“I’m hungry,” she informed me. And also, “My feet are wet.” Her tone suggested annoyance.
“Mine too,” I said, followed immediately by a strict, “Don’t move.”
“Why?” she said, foot already rising into the air.
“Stop!” I instructed, which she did. “Because there’s glass everywhere. I don’t want you to cut your foot."
“Oh,” she said. “Can I have my Fruit Loops now?”
“In a minute, Arlie.”
Despite the shock of catastrophe, my brain had yet to snap to attention, and I was initially perplexed how to begin the cleaning process. Mopping seemed most logical, since most of the mess was liquid-based. But with so much broken glass littering the floor, sweeping also seemed like the way to go. But then, I didn’t want the bristles of my broom soaked with beer.
“Dang it, Adam. Why did you drop that bottle?” I asked myself.
“What’s that, Daddy?” Arlie wanted to know. Her foot was mid-air again.
“Stop!” I instructed. “And nothing. I was talking to myself.”
“That’s crazy,” my child, desperate to impale her foot on alcohol-soaked glass, informed me.
I started with the large shards of glass, retrieving each I could find by hand. Next, I toweled up as much liquid as I could, then brushed the smaller nuggets of deconstructed bottle into piles before sweeping those piles into the trash. Finally, I gave the entire floor a mop.
From start to finish, the process took about 20 minutes. When I had finished, the kitchen floor was cleaner than it had been in months. The entire thing glistened with a sheen of Fabuloso and thousands of near-microscopic remnants of beer bottle that I’d inevitably failed to clean up.
“Good job, Daddy,” Arlie told me from the kitchen door. Then, “Can I have my Fruit Loops now?”
I sighed, said, “Yes, Arlie,” and took a step toward the fridge to retrieve the sack of cereal from atop it.
I immediately felt a sharp pain in my foot.
I lifted my leg to find a tiny rock of broken glass, shining like a diamond, embedded in my heel. I plucked the fragment from my skin and dropped it into the trash with the rest. Then, I fixed my kid breakfast.