With the passage of time, old friends become especially dear and are to be cherished, and for the Earth Lady and other like-minded souls, the same holds true for old trees. Through the years, these arboreal treasures have steadfastly stood sentinel over woodlands and towns. And in the fall of the year, many of these trees are ablaze with color, are worthy of a fall foliage tour, and one does not have to travel far from home. Every autumn, the Earth Lady takes circuitous drives about town to witness these trees in all of their autumnal glory, and of the many trees sporting vibrant color, the vast majority are maple trees.
The most familiar maple tree is the Red Maple, Acer rubrum, which is sometimes called a Swamp Maple by locals and rightly so, for this native tree does thrive in moist woodlands and swamps. However, long ago the early pioneers, mesmerized by the beauty of this tree in the fall of the year, brought Red Maple saplings from the woods to plant on the old homestead. This maple tree proved to be most accommodating and adapted well to most home sites, grew rapidly, and even thrived in urban settings, lining neighborhood streets in cities and adorning yards in new suburbs. The Red Maple tree is one of the most prevalent trees in Eastern North America, and one of the loveliest.
In very early spring, sometimes even late February, the Red Maple tree will be one of the first trees of the forest to bloom. The red flowers of this maple tree add a subtle blush to the stark woods and are a welcome harbinger of spring.
There is another maple tree, the Yellow Sugar Maple, Acer saccharum, that is also quite stunning, and yes, this is the same tree that produces maple syrup, which we inevitably associate with New England. Though not as prolific as the Red Maple, this native maple tree will grow in more southern climes and stands out in the autumn landscape. The Sugar Maple has five-lobed leaves that turn gold in fall and will definitely garner one’s attention. The Sugar Maple is a most desirable ornamental tree, will tolerate shade, and, of course, it has wonderful fall color, but unfortunately, it is slow growing. Thus, impatient or older gardeners may bemoan the passage of time and forego planting this tree. Ah, but do we not really plant trees for future generations? To do so is a statement of faith.
There are Sugar Maples that grow in the woods on the Earth Lady’s hillside. When the rest of the trees have lost their leaves, the shimmering gold leaves of the Sugar Maples tenaciously hang on, defying winter’s inevitable approach. And there are Sugar Maples that are decades old that beautify a downtown Tupelo neighborhood. Planted a long time ago by a beloved, long-departed gardener, these Sugar Maples provide benevolent shade in the summer and glorious golden foliage in autumn. Faithfully and year after year, these steadfast trees sport golden, luminous leaves that shimmer in the sunlight against the backdrop of a blue sky.
As this is being written, the colorful leaves of the maple trees are indeed worthy of an artist’s brush or a poet’s ode, but the spectacle is ephemeral for autumn is waning. It is that time of year to read, once again the poem, “God’s World” by Edna St. Vincent Millay, in which she rhapsodizes about autumn. Every autumn I visit my old maple tree friends and read this poem. To quote Edna: “Let fall no burning leaf; prithee, let no bird call.”