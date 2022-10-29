Verona cheerleaders Ja'Niyah Chandler and Leala Graham are excited to be a part of the team cheering for the renowned Lee County Falcons, a youth football team for ages 5 through 12 that has won several championships. The Verona girls make up a group that is from the surrounding communities.
The Lee County Falcons organization is honored to be a part of these young ladies' lives. Not only are they preparing them to cheer at the next level, but they are also building character. These young ladies are taught to respect themselves and uplift those around them. The homecoming court has really boosted the girls' confidence, and the girls enjoy dressing up or seeing their teammates dressed up. While cheering loud and proud on the field every Saturday morning is what they signed up to do, it's still important that they are taught good morals to help them grow in life.
The Lee County Falcons Cheer Team is led by Head Coach Ashlee McKinney and assisted by Denisha Elliott and Dearren Young. Thanks to Ashlee McKinney for sharing this story.
Verona Christmas Parade
Another year will soon be in our distant past, but the joy of Christmas still lives on in the hearts and minds of the citizens of Verona and Lee County. On Dec. 8, 2022, the city of Verona will hold its Annual Christmas Parade. The parade organizer if Albert Mitchell.
The lineup will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Verona Elementary School, the parade will kick off at 6 p.m. All entries are free and include floats, church groups, four-wheelers, cars, trucks, horseback riders, bands, organizational groups, homecoming courts, etc. Entry forms can be picked up at Verona City Hall.
Three cash prizes will be awarded to the best floats, based on originality, overall appearance and construction. Only floats will be judged. First place is $100, second place is $75, and third place is $50.
The evening will include free coffee and hot chocolate donated by the Red Cross, and sandwiches, chili and candy for the kids from the city of Verona. Everyone is invited to come out and join Verona and the citizens of Lee County for the parade.
Lee County Community Civitan Club
The LCCCC meets the second Saturday of each month at Verona City Hall at 9 a.m. The club strives to serve the community with various projects. The group will host a Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Anyone interested in becoming a member of Civitan can pick up registration information at the pancake breakfast. Civitan president is Anita Ambrose.
MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.