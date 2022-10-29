djr-2022-10-29-liv-column-baker-p1

Members of the Lee County Falcons Cheer Team are Ja'Niyah Chandler, Ma'Kyla Williams, Brynnlee Hooks, Kenyata Suggs, Emory Turner, Ja'Khalyn Toliver, Raygen Sims, Leala Graham, Micah Oneal, Layla Green, Jaylei McKinney, Paislee Watkins, and Ma'Jorie Oneal. Not pictured: Jessi Jones, Achunte Smith, Prisparite Coffey, Marcasia Morris, Markyla Morris and Paislee Armstrong. 

 Courtesy

Verona cheerleaders Ja'Niyah Chandler and Leala Graham are excited to be a part of the team cheering for the renowned Lee County Falcons, a youth football team for ages 5 through 12 that has won several championships. The Verona girls make up a group that is from the surrounding communities.

MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors. Contact Margaret at mabake@bellsouth.net.

