Companion planting is the planting of two or more plants close together so that they may improve the other’s growth. Another term used in the agricultural world is polyculture, which is the practice of growing more than one crop species in the same space, at the same time, in order to improve the control of pests, weeds, and diseases while reducing the need for pesticides.
Whether you are planting vegetables, herbs or flowers, certain plants may help each other when planted close to each other. Not only do the companion plants deter pests and disease, but space is maximized by interplanting, as well as providing beneficial nutrients to their companion plants.
Other companion plants provide shade to those plants that don’t tolerate the hot sun. Some are even used as “decoy” or “trap” plants, luring the harmful insects away from the plants that the insects would normally attack.
One of the most familiar examples of companion planting is that of the “three sisters” – corn, pole beans and squash. The corn stalks provide support for the climbing beans, while the beans fix nitrogen in the soil, helping fertilize all three vegetables. The leaves of the squash plant help by shading the soil, which aids in retaining moisture and controlling weeds.
Planting herbs among vegetables allows the gardener to maximize space in smaller gardens. The herbs not only deter certain insect pests but also provide flowers which attract beneficial insects and pollinators.
A few examples are the planting of marigolds, garlic, chives and nasturtiums around tomatoes. The marigolds repel insect pests and reduce root-rot nematodes, the garlic repels spider mites, chives repel aphids and are said to improve flavor, and nasturtiums are a “trap” plant for aphids.
There are many charts available online which show the best companion plants for each vegetable or herb, and let you know which plants should not be planted close together. Although not proven scientifically in most cases, many gardeners have successfully used companion planting for many years.
MARSHA DONALDSON, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.