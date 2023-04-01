Companion planting is the planting of two or more plants close together so that they may improve the other’s growth. Another term used in the agricultural world is polyculture, which is the practice of growing more than one crop species in the same space, at the same time, in order to improve the control of pests, weeds, and diseases while reducing the need for pesticides.

MARSHA DONALDSON, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.

