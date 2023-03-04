Have you had a dream of a home vegetable garden? A personal garden plot can be deeply satisfying. All it will take to fulfill that dream is effort and a plan that takes into consideration the lay of the land.
Experience is the best of teachers, so learn about the lay of your land from the professionals at Mississippi State Extension. Their website is filled with garden information, backed by years of scientific experimentation. The “Garden Tabloid” (Pub. 1091) is one of their best sources for the home gardener. So, take advantage of advice from the pros.
Once you have learned from the pros and before you gaze at seed catalogs, stand in your prospective garden spot and look eastward. Maximize your plot to that light. Most vegetables require at least six or more hours of daily direct sunlight, so make sure no trees or tall shrubs block the sun from the dream plot. On the other hand, lettuces thrive better with some shade, especially in the afternoon. So, be prepared to insert artificial shade when needed.
Every garden requires loose, fertile, well-drained soil. A flat area is the best location for gardening, as gardening on a slope will always be a challenge. If you can only garden on a slope, lay your rows perpendicular to the slope, to reduce water run-off and the subsequent loss of fertilizer.
Examine the grasses and weeds already growing in your dream site. Grass needs to be removed or killed, and some weeds are more problematic than others. Definitely do not consider a locale with nutsedge, bermudagrass, cockleburs, morning glory, or other noxious weeds. Weeds are inevitable in the home garden, so pick your battle.
Consider a garden location with ready access to supplemental watering. Remember how dry it got last summer? Vegetables require a consistent moisture level, so ready access to water is important for consistent success in the home garden.
Last of all, know that you will have native visitors to your garden and plan for them. Young rabbits will munch on tender leaves. Raccoons love squash. Deer will eat everything. Fencing your garden is advisable to limit native and small human visitors, who can cause havoc.
When you know the lay of your land, you are on the way to garden success.
SARAH BELL HARRIS, a Master Gardener, is a trained volunteer with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. For gardening questions, call the Help Center at (662) 620-8280 in Lee County or (866) 920-4678 outside Lee County and leave a message.