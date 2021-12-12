We never walked on the moon. Bush did 9/11. Vaccines cause autism. If your candidate lost an election, it was most definitely stolen. Oh, and your ex is out to get you.
That last one might actually be true, but the other ones most certainly are not. So why have so many people over the years believed such nonsense?
The lazy answer is to say that some people are just dumb, and indeed some people are, but a whole lot of otherwise intelligent people are capable of believing the wildest of conspiracy theories. That’s one reason we can’t be dismissive of wild claims or those who subscribe to them. We need to understand them and why they would believe such things.
A 2017 study in the journal “Personality and Individual Differences” looked at why people believe in conspiracies. They found that several people who scored well on the rational and intellectual metrics still believed disproved conspiracies.
Why? The most likely explanation is that they are emotionally and/or ideologically invested in certain conspiracy theories being true. As the “Time” magazine article about this study noted, “If you want to believe vaccines are dangerous or that the political party to which you don’t belong is plotting the ruination of America, you’ll build yourself a credible case.”
In other words, people believe in conspiracy theories not so much because the evidence supports their beliefs, but because, well – they just want to believe.
The study’s lesson: “It’s not enough just to have the ability to think analytically, but the inclination to do so, too.”
There is a skeptic in all of us, which is good, but that skepticism can cut two ways. Healthy skepticism doesn’t take what it sees at face value. It requires verifiable facts and evidence.
Unhealthy skepticism sees those facts and evidence and dismisses them anyway. Maybe because it doesn’t fit a preconceived worldview, or maybe because the truth offends them. It’s the sort of intellectual dishonesty that can eventually cause a person to value dubious claims over stone-cold facts on a regular basis.
A person must let their skepticism be satisfied when the truth is found, instead of pushing past the point of reason and becoming that perceived crazy person who does their “own research” on Facebook and YouTube and 4chan.
One of the biggest problems with conspiracy theories is all the moving parts. They tend to involve a lot of people and/or organizations (usually secret ones), and the elaborate machinations it would take to pull off some of these conspiracies – like Bush doing 9/11 – would make even the hackiest Hollywood screenwriter laugh derisively.
As a journalist, I am trained to believe only the facts. And while I don’t buy into conspiracy theories, I do struggle at times with reconciling certain beliefs with what appears to be contradictory evidence. I think even the most even-minded among us have this problem.
It’s called confirmation bias, and we all practice it – conservatives, liberals, Christians, Muslims, atheists, etc. We don’t like putting ourselves at risk of cognitive dissonance, but that’s the price of having an open mind, and it can help us from believing crazy things – such as, our ex is out to get us.
She is, though. And Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.