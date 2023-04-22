Before us lay a wealth of choices, options beyond our wants or means.
Healthy Choice grilled chicken and broccoli Alfredo. Marie Callender’s aged cheddar cheesy chicken and rice bowl. Stouffer’s ketchup-glazed meatloaf. Banquet pot pies — a childhood favorite sure to delight the palate with the rich, flaky flavor of nostalgia. And, of course, a bounty of Lean Cuisines: oven-fried chicken with mashed potatoes, Santa-Fe-style rice and beans or butternut squash ravioli.
We had to pick one. At least Mandy did. She was the one who was hungry. I’d already crammed down a makeshift sandwich of some sort earlier that afternoon, an amalgamation of whatever scraps of food remained in the refrigerator plus a hodgepodge of sides — tortilla chip crumbs, a few baby carrots and the remaining slices of Roma tomatoes that didn’t make it into the sandwich itself — to round out the “meal.”
In other words, I was full. Or, at least, at that point in the day where it was too early to start seriously thinking about my next meal without also fretting about my pants-size.
Mandy, however, faced a completely different problem.
“I’m having trouble choosing,” she told me as we wandered up and down the aisle, scanning the varied selection of frozen meals until she could locate the specific one that would satisfy whatever she was craving.
She said something in the neighborhood of “I’m hungry, but I don’t know what I want.”
In my experience, that’s often the case with our desires. We long for something, but are unsure what that something might be. Even if we do know, we often can’t for the life of us figure out why we want it so badly.
We humans can be a perpetually confused lot.
Food, especially, seems to be a font of indecision. Who among us hasn’t had an increasingly heated argument with friends or loved ones about where to eat? Shared a simultaneous hunger — agreed food should be gotten from somewhere — but couldn’t narrow the list of options to even a handful?
“Where do you want to eat?” this song and dance always begins.
“I don’t know,” the response always goes. “Where do you want to eat?”
And thus begins the recitation of names of restaurants or genres of food followed by the predictable dismissal of those suggestions.
Mexican? No.
Italian? Nah.
Hamburgers? Too heavy.
Salads? Too light.
Taco Bell? Too frequent.
Death by slow starvation? Too permanent.
No doubt, we’ve all faced one of modern society’s most formidable challenges: determining what to watch on a given night? Much like our prehistoric ancestors were forced to hunt dangerous prey to gather the fur and meat needed to endure their harsh natural environments, each night we must scroll for hours on end through an endless expanse of content to determine what will keep us mildly entertained for the few fleeting moments before we pass out.
It’s a decision, like many, that feels important in the moment. What if we choose incorrectly? What if we pick a restaurant, and the food doesn’t satisfy? What if we start a show and decide we aren’t in the mood for it? We’ll have thrown away our money and … more egregiously … wasted our precious, limited time.
Life is nothing if not an endless array of missed possibilities. Decisions we didn’t make. Content we didn’t get around to watching. Frozen meals we left crammed among the others in the Walmart freezer.
Speaking of which, I stopped before a stretch of frozen pastas and grabbed a bag of ravioli. I didn’t even think before doing it.
Mandy looked over at me.
“You getting that for supper tonight?” she said.
“I don’t think so,” I said. “But I may want it sometime. I don’t know. It’s been a while since I’ve had frozen ravioli.”
“You going to get some sauce for it?”
To be honest, it hadn’t occurred to me.
“Oh, yeah,” I said after a moment’s thought. “I guess I better. I’ll go grab some while you’re still picking out what you want to eat.”
Mandy nodded in agreement. As I reached the end of the aisle, I turned to see her staring at the rows of frozen foods again … considering, as we all must until the day we die, which decision she’d regret the least.
